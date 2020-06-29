 John Fogerty and Sons and Daughter Perform Iso ‘Blue Moon Nights’ - Noise11.com
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty and Sons and Daughter Perform Iso ‘Blue Moon Nights’

by Paul Cashmere on June 29, 2020

in News

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty is continuing his isolation performances with the family doing ‘Blue Moon Nights’ this week.

John has been revisiting his CCR and solo classics during lockdown with songs Tyler and Shane and daughter Kelsey.

‘Blue Moon Nights’ was originally from the 1997 album ‘Blue Moon Swamp’, John’s fifth solo album. The album won Best Rock Album at the 40th Grammy Awards and the track ‘Blueboy’ was nominated for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Steve Bing

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to producer Steve Bing after learning of the financier's suicide.

4 days ago
Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
Bob Dylan On Track for UK Number One

Bob Dylan is on course for his ninth Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with Rough and Rowdy Ways.

6 days ago
Crosby Stills Nash and Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Crosby Pleads With Neil Young To “Forgive Me”

David Crosby has pleaded with Neil Young to end their feud and get back together in the lead-up to the American election.

June 22, 2020
Aretha Franklin in the 60s
Previously Unreleased Aretha Franklin Song Surfaces For Juneteenth

A previously unreleased version of Aretha Franklin’s Never Gonna Break My Faith has been dropped to mark the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery in America.

June 22, 2020
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Sir Cliff Richard Recorded Once With Dame Vera Lynn

Cliff Richard is hoping his version of wartime anthem We'll Meet Again with Dame Vera Lynn will finally get a release following the beloved singer's death this week.

June 22, 2020
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Debuts Iso Version of ‘Two Suns in the Sunset’

Roger Waters has recorded an iso version of his Pink Floyd song ‘Two Suns In The Sunset’.

June 21, 2020
John Fogerty and Keith Urban photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Covers Bill Withers

John Fogerty and his sons and daughter Shane and Tyler (Hearty Har) and Kelsy have recorded a cover of Bill Withers’ classic ‘Lean On Me’ with a special message for the world.

June 20, 2020