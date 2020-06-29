John Fogerty and Sons and Daughter Perform Iso ‘Blue Moon Nights’

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty is continuing his isolation performances with the family doing ‘Blue Moon Nights’ this week.

John has been revisiting his CCR and solo classics during lockdown with songs Tyler and Shane and daughter Kelsey.

‘Blue Moon Nights’ was originally from the 1997 album ‘Blue Moon Swamp’, John’s fifth solo album. The album won Best Rock Album at the 40th Grammy Awards and the track ‘Blueboy’ was nominated for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

