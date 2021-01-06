 John Fogerty Debuts New Music For 2021 ‘Weeping In The Promised Land’ - Noise11.com
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty Debuts New Music For 2021 ‘Weeping In The Promised Land’

by Paul Cashmere on January 6, 2021

in News

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has a new song ‘Weeping In the Promised Land’.

The gospel tinged ‘Weeping In The Promised Land’ is John’s first new song since ‘The Holy Grail’ with Billy Gibbons in 2018 and then you have to go back over a decade to 2007’s ‘revival’ album for Fogerty’s last album of new music with original songs.

In 2019 John Fogerty released the album ‘The Blue Ridge Rangers Rides Again’ with all covers and then 2013’s ‘Wrote A Song for Everyone’, redoing his old material with special guests. That album did feature two new original songs ‘Mystic Highway’ and ‘Train of Fools’

At this stage we are not sure if ‘Weeping In The Promised Land’ is part of a whole new album or just a one-off reflection of the state of the USA.

