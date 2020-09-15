 John Fogerty is Amused and Confused That Trump Used Fortunate Son At A Rally - Noise11.com
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman

John Fogerty is Amused and Confused That Trump Used Fortunate Son At A Rally

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2020

in News

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and songwriter John Fogerty is amusing Trump has used his song ‘Fortunate Son’ at a rally. The song is about rich people who avoided the draft by abusing their privilege.

“I wrote this song back in 1969 at the height of the Vietnam war,” Fogerty said in a social media post. “By the time I wrote the song I had already been drafted and had served in the military. I have been a lifelong supporter of our guys and gals in the military. Back in those days we still had the draft. Something I was very upset with was people of privilege, in other words rich people or people who had position, could use that to avoid the draft and not go into the military. I found that very upsetting that such a thing could occur. That’s why I wrote ‘Fortunate Son’. That was the inspiration for the song”.

John is amazed the song was even used considering the ‘Trumps’ are the privileged people the song is about. “The very first lines of ‘Fortunate Son’ are “some folks are born, made to wave the flag, ooh their red, white and blue. And when the band plays ‘Hail To The Chief’, ooh, they point the canon at you.” That’s exactly what happened in Lafayette Park, he cleared out the park using federal troops so that he could stand in front of St John’s Church with a bible. It is a song I could have written now. I find it confusing that the president has chosen to use my song for his political rally when it seems like he is the fortunate son”.

Watch a recent video of the Fogerty family performing ‘Fortunate Son’.

John Fogerty isn’t the only rock star amused by the Trump campaign’s poor choice of anthem. Eric Burdon also chuckled when Trump used his song ‘House of the Rising Sun’ at a rally. Burdon said that the sing is “a tale of sin and misery set in a brothel suits him so perfectly.”

