John Fogerty Releases ‘Fogerty’s Factory’ E.P.

Creedence Clearwater Revival legend John Fogerty has released ‘Fogerty’s Factory’, a homage to his CCR classic ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The ‘Fogarty’s Factory’ band features his sons Tyler and Shane and daughter Kelsey.

In a statement John said, “Our family got together and decided we would spread some joy with music in these trying times,” explains John. “We recreated Cosmos Factory and it became Fogerty’s Factory…. my sons, daughter Kelsy, Julie and we even got Bob Fogerty to shoot the cover photo, a total family affair!”

The Fogerty’s started performing from John’s home at the start of lockdown. The sessions have generated a tasty list of reimaginations of John’s songs.

Fogerty’s Factory track listing:

1. CENTERFIELD (Tiny Desk)
2. HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE RAIN (Colbert)
3. LONG AS I CAN SEE THE LIGHT (Tiny Desk)
4. DOWN ON THE CORNER (Sirius)
5. BAD MOON RISING (Sirius)
6. FORTUNATE SON (Sirius)
7. PROUD MARY (Tiny Desk)

The recordings were done all from their home with very little pro equipment to film, Julie Fogerty produced the videos while the family played, to make this work. It was a total family affair with a new video released each Friday as part of a special YouTube series.

“Bringing a little light from our home to yours,” John says. “We are having a little family fun together during the pandemic. It’s such a great feeling to be making and playin’ music surrounded by love. We all need to celebrate the life we have and remember how precious it is. I love music, I am listening every day. Makes everything feel better for me. Put the records on, pull out the old guitar, turn the radio up.. and dance to the music!”

