John Lawton of Uriah Heep Dead At 74 - Noise11.com

John Lawton, the one time lead singer of Uriah Heep, has died at the age of 74.

Lawton sang lead vocals on one of Uriah Heep’s biggest hits ‘Free Me’.

Lawton joined Uriah Heep in 1977 after the sacking singer David Byron who voiced the first nine Uriah Heep albums from to ‘…Very ‘Eavy …. Very ‘Umble’ 1970 to ‘High and Mighty’ (1976). Byron sang some of Uriah Heep’s best known songs ‘’Gypsy’, ‘Look After Yourself’, ‘Easy Livin’ and ‘Stealin’.

Lawton was sacked in 1979 after just two albums ‘Innocent Victim’ (1977) and ‘Fallen Angel’ (1978). He was replaced by John Sloman who last just one album.

Bass player Gary Thain died in 1975. His replacement John Wetton (also of Asia) died in 2017. His replacement Trevor Bolder died in 2013. David Byron died in 1985, original keyboard player Ken Hensley died in 2020, as did original drummer Lee Kerslake.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments