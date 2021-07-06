 John Lawton of Uriah Heep Dead At 74 - Noise11.com
John Lawton of Uriah Heep

John Lawton of Uriah Heep

John Lawton of Uriah Heep Dead At 74

by Paul Cashmere on July 6, 2021

in News

John Lawton, the one time lead singer of Uriah Heep, has died at the age of 74.

Lawton sang lead vocals on one of Uriah Heep’s biggest hits ‘Free Me’.

Lawton joined Uriah Heep in 1977 after the sacking singer David Byron who voiced the first nine Uriah Heep albums from to ‘…Very ‘Eavy …. Very ‘Umble’ 1970 to ‘High and Mighty’ (1976). Byron sang some of Uriah Heep’s best known songs ‘’Gypsy’, ‘Look After Yourself’, ‘Easy Livin’ and ‘Stealin’.

Lawton was sacked in 1979 after just two albums ‘Innocent Victim’ (1977) and ‘Fallen Angel’ (1978). He was replaced by John Sloman who last just one album.

Bass player Gary Thain died in 1975. His replacement John Wetton (also of Asia) died in 2017. His replacement Trevor Bolder died in 2013. David Byron died in 1985, original keyboard player Ken Hensley died in 2020, as did original drummer Lee Kerslake.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Queen and Adam Lambert
UK No 1 This Week Looks Like Being 40 year Old Queen’s Greatest Hits

Queen’s Greatest Hits could return to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart this week following the release of a special 40th anniversary edition – for the first time since 1981.

1 day ago
Jim Morrison
Jim Morrison, Dead For 50 Years

Fans flocked to Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris over the weekend to pay tribute to Jim Morrison. Jim was 50-years dead on Saturday July 3.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen To Perform At New York City Reopening

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith are reportedly lining up a duet to help music mogul Clive Davis bring live music back to New York City.

2 days ago
Mick Jagger, The Rolling Stones image by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Mick Jagger’s Biography Ghostwriter Quits

Mick Jagger's ghostwriter Barry Coleman quit after an "awful experience" trying to write his memoirs 30 years ago.

3 days ago
Daddy Cool Ross Wilson and Ross Hannaford photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ross Wilson Initially Struggled To Get Eagle Rock Off The Ground

This week marked the 50th anniversary of Daddy Cool’s classic ‘Eagle Rock’ commencing its 10-week run at number one in Australia but Ross Wilson initially had trouble getting interest in the song.

5 days ago
Jimmy Buffett in QLD from buffettnews.com photo credit Greg and Cyndy
Jimmy Buffett To Premiere ‘This Land Is Your Land’ For July 4

Jimmy Buffett will debut a new version of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ for this July 4.

5 days ago
Donny Osmond, Photo Credit: Lee Cherry
Ne-Yo, Amy Wadge and Ant Clemons Have Been Working With Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond has some interesting names in the credits for his first album in seven years. Ed Sheeran co-writer Amy Wadge, R&B star Ne-Yo and Kanye West collaborator Ant Clemons will appear on ‘Start Again’.

5 days ago