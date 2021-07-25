 Johnny Depp Is Working On Music With Jeff Beck - Noise11.com
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Is Working On Music With Jeff Beck

by Music-News.com on July 26, 2021

in News

Johnny Depp is reportedly working on new music with Jeff Beck.

Depp is said to be teaming up with Jeff Beck on material for his upcoming album.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column: “They’ve been collaborating on material for Jeff’s next album.

“It’s been great for Johnny to get back to his first true love, which is music.

“Jeff has been a great friend to Johnny during a very difficult time, and being away from Hollywood has been exactly what Johnny needed.”

Depp sued The Sun newspaper last year for branding him a wife-beater over claims he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard but his lost the libel case and was denied the right to appeal in March.

It’s said Depp is taking a “step back” and looking at focusing on music for the time being.

The insider added: He wants to take a step back from everything and focus on a comeback through music…

“Johnny hopes to return to films eventually. But it’s music first.”

And his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Alice Cooper previously revealed his pal channelled his feelings throughout the trial into writing for their band.

He said: “I know Johnny was writing all last year, when that whole thing was going on with him.

“But you know, that’s not going to stop him from going home and writing. In fact, it probably helped. I’m expecting some pretty interesting songs.”

Johnny – who has a separate libel dispute pending trial in the US – doesn’t want the dramas in his personal life to interfere with life in the band and is ready to get back on tour with the group, which also features Joe Perry.

Alice added: “[Johnny] said, ‘Hey, that’s another world. That has nothing to do with what I’m doing in the band.’ He’s like, ‘I can’t wait to get back onstage.’ He’s one of my best buddies.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

