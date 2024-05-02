Duane Eddy Dies At Age 86 - Noise11.com

Guitar pioneer Duane Eddy, best known for the hits ‘Rebel Rouser’ and ‘Peter Gunn’, has died in Franklin, Tennessee from cancer just four days after his 86th birthday.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Duane’s wife Deed said, “Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakeable signature ‘Twang’ sound,” a representative said in a statement. “He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed.”

Duane died at the Williamson Health Hospital in Franklin.

Duane Eddy’s first major hit was ‘Rebel Rouser’ in 1958. It reached no 6 in the USA and no 9 in Australia.

Duane Eddy went on to have 13 Top 40 hits in Australia, 12 from 1958 to 1963 and then reached no 11 in Australia in 1986 when The Art of Noise remade ‘Peter Gunn’ with Eddy.

Eddy released his final album ‘Road Trip’ in 2011.

In a statement Country Music Hall of Fame CEP Kyle Young said, ”Duane Eddy’s electric guitar was a voice all its own. His sound was muscular and masculine, twangy and tough. He inspired thousands of hillbilly cats and downtown rockers to rumble. His sound will forever be stitched into the fabric of country and rock & roll.”

Mick Fleetwood said, “Yesterday in my studio I said this riff needs to sound like Duane Eddy! As I picked up my Gretsch white falcon guitar! Saddened of the passing of this understated man who had talents more than most knew. Grateful for learning to play drums listening to his music”.

For Duane Eddy 🎸yesterday in my studio I said this riff needs to sound like Duane Eddy! As I picked up my Gretsch white falcon guitar! Saddened of the passing of this understated man who had talents more than most knew. Grateful for learning to play drums listening to his music. pic.twitter.com/I3vRjFCUpR — Mick Fleetwood (@MickFleetwood) May 1, 2024

Rest in Peace Duane Eddy…. A true pioneer and bona fide legend. pic.twitter.com/xmMAqsKZBe — Joe Bonamassa (Official) (@JBONAMASSA) May 1, 2024

Duane Eddy was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. He was named the Titan of Twang by the Mayor of Nashville in 2000. He was also a Grammy winner in 186 for his Peter Gunn theme with The Art of Noise.

