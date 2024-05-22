Graceland Sale Blocked - Noise11.com

Plans to sell Elvis Presley’s home and burial site, Graceland, have been blocked.

After Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough challenged the upcoming auction of the property, a Tennessee judge has now issued a temporary injunction.

On Wednesday a court spokesperson confirmed Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins had blocked efforts to go ahead with the proposed sale which had been scheduled for Thursday.

“As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims. There will be no foreclosure,” Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises said in a statement.

“Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home.”

Riley, the current owner of the historic 13-acre estate in Memphis, had branded the planned foreclosure “fraudulent” and filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Riley was named sole owner and trustee of the family estate following the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley in 2023.

Lisa Marie reportedly took out a $3.8 million (£2.98 million) loan in 2018, using Graceland as collateral.

The company she borrowed the money from had claimed the loan hadn’t been repaid before her death.

