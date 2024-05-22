 Graceland Sale Blocked - Noise11.com
Graceland Christmas Lights, music news, noise11.com

Graceland Christmas Lights

Graceland Sale Blocked

by Music-News.com on May 23, 2024

in News

Plans to sell Elvis Presley’s home and burial site, Graceland, have been blocked.

After Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough challenged the upcoming auction of the property, a Tennessee judge has now issued a temporary injunction.

On Wednesday a court spokesperson confirmed Shelby County Chancellor JoeDae Jenkins had blocked efforts to go ahead with the proposed sale which had been scheduled for Thursday.

“As the court has now made clear, there was no validity to the claims. There will be no foreclosure,” Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises said in a statement.

“Graceland will continue to operate as it has for the past 42 years, ensuring that Elvis fans from around the world can continue to have a best in class experience when visiting his iconic home.”

Riley, the current owner of the historic 13-acre estate in Memphis, had branded the planned foreclosure “fraudulent” and filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Riley was named sole owner and trustee of the family estate following the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley in 2023.

Lisa Marie reportedly took out a $3.8 million (£2.98 million) loan in 2018, using Graceland as collateral.

The company she borrowed the money from had claimed the loan hadn’t been repaid before her death.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Graceland Christmas Lights, music news, noise11.com
Riley Keogh Challenges Sale of Graceland

Riley Keogh has challenged the upcoming sale of her grandfather Elvis' home and burial site, Graceland.

2 days ago
Frank Ifield
R.I.P. Frank Ifield Has Died At Age 86

Australian country singer Frank Ifield has died at the age of 86.

3 days ago
Duane Eddy meets Alice Cooper at Fender Booth NAMM. Photo from Fender Guitar Facebook
Duane Eddy Dies At Age 86

Guitar pioneer Duane Eddy, best known for the hits ‘Rebel Rouser’ and ‘Peter Gunn’, has died in Franklin, Tennessee from cancer just four days after his 86th birthday.

May 2, 2024
Chan Romero
‘Hippy Hippy Shake’ Songwriter and Singer Chan Romero Dies Aged 82

Chan Romero, best known for his 1959 classic ‘The Hippy Hippy Shake’ has died at the age of 82.

April 23, 2024
Clarence Frogman Henry But I Do
Rhythm & Blues Legend Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry Dies Aged 87

Clarence ‘Frogman’ Henry, the Rhythm & Blues legend, has died at the age of 87.

April 9, 2024
Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gorme, Noise11, Photo
Steve Lawrence Dies At Age 88

Entertainment legend Steve Lawrence has died in Los Angeles at 88 from complications due to Alzheimer’s disease.

March 8, 2024
The Quarrymen
John Lowe Of Pre-Beatles Group The Quarrymen Dies At Age 81

John Lowe, the piano player for The Quarrymen, Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison’s group before The Beatles, has died at age 81.

February 23, 2024