 Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Some Mick Jagger Trickery - Noise11.com
Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Jon Bon Jovi, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jon Bon Jovi Reveals Some Mick Jagger Trickery

by Paul Cashmere on March 17, 2021

in News

Jon Bon Jovi has recalled his time working at the Power Station recording studio in New York when he was 18, and on one occasion he bumped into The Rolling Stones.

Appearing on Gary Kemp and Guy Pratt’s ‘Rockonteurs’ podcast, he said: “I’ll never forget this, I was outside paying my cabby… and The Stones got out of whatever car it was they were getting out of.

“At the same time, they were going into [The Power Station] studio and a photographer jumps out of a trash bin and the paparazzi starts taking pictures. I swear to god this is true.

“The Stones, they open up the door of the studio… Wyman, Mick and Keith. They go into the studio. The photographer is screaming, ‘Mick, Mick, Mick! Give us a picture!’

“And I swear to you, he grabs me and these kids and he says, ‘Here’s my new band, The Frogs’ And we took a fucking picture.”

Bon Jovi, now 59 , also revealed he once saw David Bowie and Queen’s Freddie Mercury at the studio one night as they worked on their 1981 hit ‘Under Pressure’.

He admitted: “No one believes what I saw.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning star has appeared in a host of movies and TV shows during his career, but he prefers working in the music business.

In fact, Bon Jovi admitted he “couldn’t wait” to escape the Hollywood culture.

He previously said: “I got the house in Malibu, saw the guys who are looking over your shoulder to see if they should go talk to someone else. That whole lifestyle was so vapid to me. I couldn’t wait to get away from it.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Doug Parkinson photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Doug Parkinson Dies At Age 74

Australian soul singer Doug Parkinson has passed away at age 74.

2 days ago
Rick Springfield, photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Zoot Are Working On First New Music in 50 Years

A new batch of Zoot songs are being worked on, the first from the band in over 50 years, but its uncertain at this stage if they’ll be released.

6 days ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney To Release Paul McCartney III Reimagined

Paul McCartney will release a completely new version of 2020’s ‘McCartney III’ titled ‘McCartney III Reimagined’.

6 days ago
Bee Gees
Sir Kenneth Branagh Recruited for a new Bee Gees Movie

Sir Kenneth Branagh will reportedly lead the way for the Paramount Pictures' movie focused on the life and career of the Bee Gees from their humble beginning to pop superstardom.

6 days ago
David Gilmour, music news, noise11.com
Pink Floyd Reunion Dashed As David Gilmour Says He Is Done With Touring

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour insists he "absolutely" doesn't want to go back to the group and play stadiums again, as he enjoys being able to be "free to do" what he wants.

7 days ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
50 Rolling Stones Unreleased Tracks Leak Online

50 unused songs by The Rolling Stones have popped up online.

March 9, 2021
John Lennon Plastic Ono Band box set
John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band Box Set Details Revealed

John Lennon’s 1970 ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ will be given a major upgrade.

March 5, 2021