Joni Mitchell Releases First Ever Video For ‘River’ - Noise11.com

50 years after its release Joni Mitchell has released a music video for her song ‘River’ from her 1971 classic album ‘Blue’.

‘Blue’ was the fourth album for Joni Mitchell. ‘River’ has become Joni’s Christmas song. The song borrows from ‘Jingle Bells’. The song is about a break-up thought to be about her relationship with Graham Nash at the time.

Over time ‘River’ has been covered by James Taylor, Ellie Goulding, Barry Manilow, Sam Smith, Sarah McLachlan, k.d. lang and Madeleine Peyroux.

Joni Mitchell was recently honored at The Kennedy Center. She will be honored again as MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year on January 29, 2022. Jon Baptiste, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, Leon Bridges, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, Graham Nash, Maggie Rogers, and James Taylor are among the artists set to perform at the show.

