Josh Pyke To Play First Twilight At Taronga for 2022 - Noise11.com

Josh Pyke fans may very well be treated to a sneak preview of some new music at Twilight At Taronga.

Pyke will headline the first of the Twilight At Taronga shows at Taronga Zoo Sydney on January 28, just seven weeks ahead of his next album ‘To Find Happiness’.

Josh has already released four songs from the album including the title track in 2021.

‘To Find Happiness’ will be released on 18 March, 2022. It comes just 18 months after his last album ‘Rome’ making the two albums the two closest album released Josh has ever had. (The first and second albums ‘Memories & Dust’ and ‘Chimney’s Afire’ were 19 months part in 2007/2008.

In 2021 Josh also released ‘The Hummingbird’ with Gordi.

Josh Pyke will perform for Twilight At Taronga on 28 January.

Also coming up are:

29 January, Winston Surfshirt

3 February, Vika & Linda

4 February, James Morrison Big Band

5 and 6 February, Bjorn Again

10 February, Washington & Odette

11 February, The Church

12 and 13 February, Comedy Gala with Joel Creasey, Aaron Chen, Claire Hooper, Dave Thornton, Danielle Walker & MC Sam Taunton

18 February, San Cisco

19 February, Daryl Braithwaite

get tickets here

