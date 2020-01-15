Judith Owen To Perform Sydney and Melbourne Shows

Judith Owen will perform her own shows in Sydney and Melbourne when she is in Australia for the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
Judith will be joined by percussionist Pedro Segundo for the shows. The focus of this tour will be her recent album of reinventions ‘redisCOVERed’ featuring songs of Deep Purple, The Beatles, Donna Summer, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake and Ed Sheeran.
14 March, Sydney, Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House
21 March, Melbourne, Fyrefly, St Kilda
