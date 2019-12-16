 Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Rapper's Death - Noise11.com
Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD’s Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Rapper’s Death

by Music-News.com on December 17, 2019

in News

Juice WRLD’s girlfriend Ally Lotti broke her silence after the rapper’s tragic death as she spoke to fans at the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, real name Jarad Higgins, died at Chicago’s Midway Airport after suffering a seizure on 8 December. Following his passing, a host of music stars have come forward to pay their respects to the late star, with a moving tribute forming part of the festival on Sunday.

Ally took to the stage during the tribute to speak to the crowd, and struggled to hold back her tears as she told the audience: “I just wanted to come out here and let everyone know that Jarad loved every single person that he helped on this earth. He literally loved every single one of you guys.

“There is not a time when he had shown me any different love then he felt for you. He wants everyone to know that you need to take any negative, any negative thing in your life, he would tell you every time he saw you and change that to a positive situation.”

The rap star was laid to rest in an open casket funeral in Harvey, Illinois, on Friday.

A cause of death has yet to be determined, although authorities have confirmed reports suggesting the MC, who had battled substance abuse, was treated for opioid use on his private jet shortly before his demise.

Following his death, his family issued a statement about his dependency on prescription drugs.

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it,” they said. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Ich Bin Ein Esel Why
Cosmic Psychos Spin-Off Ich Bin Ein Esel Release Limited Edition Vinyl

Ich Bin Ein Esel, featuring Cosmic Psychos guitarist Mad Macka, Dr Rock from Boondall Boys and Larmo Cusack from The Dangermen, have released a very limited edition of their 2008 album ‘Why?’.

9 hours ago
Gene Simmons of Kiss photo by Ros OGorman
Japanese Rock Star Yoshiki Joins Kiss For Toyko Encore

Japan’s Yoshiki, lead singer of X Japan, joined Kiss for their two-song encore in Tokyo on 11 December.

9 hours ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mikkey Dee of Motorhead Urges ‘Vote For Rock’ For Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Motorhead are not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Neither are MC5, Thin Lizzy, Judas Priest, Soundgarden.

11 hours ago
Pet Shop Boys Hotspot cassette
Pet Shop Boys To Release ‘Hotspot’ Album on Cassette

‘Hotspot’ will become the first Pet Shop Boys cassette since ‘Release’ in 2002. All Pet Shop Boys albums from their debut ‘Please’ in 1986 through to 2002’s ‘Release’ were released on cassette.

13 hours ago
Peking Duk
Peking Duk and Client Liaison To Play New Grand Prix AusGP Sessions

Peking Duk and Client Liaison have been announced to perform at a brand new Grand Prix event, the AusGP Sessions.

13 hours ago
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Laneway Festival Sydney Now Open To 16 and 17 Year Olds

The Laneway Festival's Sydney leg has finally caught up with the rest of the country and will allow 16 and 17 year-olds in for the first time.

1 day ago
Tex Perkins
Byron Bay To Host Huge Bushfire Fundraiser

Byron Bay will play host to two huge lineups called Make It Rain to raise money for local branches of the Rural Fire Service.

1 day ago