 Julee Cruise Of Twin Peaks Theme ‘Falling’ Dies At Age 65 - Noise11.com
Julee Cruise scene from Twin Peaks

Julee Cruise scene from Twin Peaks

Julee Cruise Of Twin Peaks Theme ‘Falling’ Dies At Age 65

by Paul Cashmere on June 10, 2022

in News

Julee Cruise, best known for her Theme from Twin Peaks ‘Falling’, has died at age 65.

Cruise was recommended to David Lynch by Angelo Badalamenti who composed the score to David Lynch’s ‘Blue Velvet’. Badalmenti recruited Cruise for ‘Mysteries of Love’ used in Blue Velvet’s closing scene.

Badalamenti also produced additional songs for Julee’s debut album ‘Floating into the Night’.

The instrumental version of ‘Falling’ won a Grammy Award. Cruise made a number of cameos in Twin Peaks. A second song ‘Rocking Back Inside My Heart’ was also featured in a Twin Peaks episode.

Cruise also recorded ‘Summer Kisses Winter Tears’ for Wim Wenders ‘Until The End of the World’.

Julee Cruise recorded four albums. The last, ‘My Secret Life’, was released in 2011.

Julee revealed in 2018 that she was suffering from systemic lupus which affected her ability to walk.

Her husband Edward Grinnan announced, “For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace. Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all”.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Vika and Linda
Vika Bull Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Vika & Linda Tour Postponed

The Vika & Linda tour scheduled to start in Brisbane on 16 June has been postponed to August due to Vika undergoing emergency surgery.

6 hours ago
Tenacious D The Who Medley
Tenacious D Honor The Who For Charity Single

Tenacious D have paid tribute to The Who with a medley of 'Tommy' hits for charity.

22 hours ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Green Day Receive Kerrang Icon Award

KERRANG!, the world’s greatest global alternative culture and music brand has today unveiled that one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, Green Day, will receive the prestigious Kerrang! Icon award for 2022.

23 hours ago
Robert Lamm. Photo by Ros O’Gorman
Chicago Premiere Another New Song From XXXVIII

Chicago have another new song ‘Firecracker’ from their upcoming ‘XXXVIII’ album.

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Mark His 25th Anniversary With Orchestral Make-Over

A new Robbie Williams compilation put through the Orchestra filter will be released in September to mark Williams’ 25th anniversary.

1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alison Hawkins Makes First Public Statement Since Death of Taylor Hawkins

Alison Hawkins, the wife of the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, has issued a statement for the first time since the death of her husband on 25 March 2022.

1 day ago
Lighthouse Family
Lighthouse Family Split

Lighthouse Family have split after almost 30 years together.

2 days ago