Julee Cruise Of Twin Peaks Theme ‘Falling’ Dies At Age 65 - Noise11.com

Julee Cruise, best known for her Theme from Twin Peaks ‘Falling’, has died at age 65.

Cruise was recommended to David Lynch by Angelo Badalamenti who composed the score to David Lynch’s ‘Blue Velvet’. Badalmenti recruited Cruise for ‘Mysteries of Love’ used in Blue Velvet’s closing scene.

Badalamenti also produced additional songs for Julee’s debut album ‘Floating into the Night’.

The instrumental version of ‘Falling’ won a Grammy Award. Cruise made a number of cameos in Twin Peaks. A second song ‘Rocking Back Inside My Heart’ was also featured in a Twin Peaks episode.

Cruise also recorded ‘Summer Kisses Winter Tears’ for Wim Wenders ‘Until The End of the World’.

Julee Cruise recorded four albums. The last, ‘My Secret Life’, was released in 2011.

Julee revealed in 2018 that she was suffering from systemic lupus which affected her ability to walk.

Her husband Edward Grinnan announced, “For those of you who go back I thought you might want to know that I said goodby to my wife, Julee Cruise, today. She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace. Having had such a varied music career she often said that the time she spent as a B filling in for Cindy while she was having a family was the happiest time of her performing life. She will be forever grateful to them. When she first stepped up to the mic with Fred and Kate she said it was like joining the Beatles. She will love them always and never forget their travels together around the world. I played her Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all”.

