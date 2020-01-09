 Justin Bieber Deals With Trolls After Lyme Disease Reveal - Noise11.com
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman

Justin Bieber Deals With Trolls After Lyme Disease Reveal

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2020

in News

Justin Bieber is refusing to feed into the negativity directed at him online following his Lyme disease reveal, insisting he only wants to “send back love”.

Bieber came clean about the health struggles which have plagued him over the past two years in a candid post on Instagram on Wednesday (08Jan20), confirming earlier reports suggesting he had been fighting a secret battle with the tick-borne illness.

Before Bieber personally addressed the news, he found himself under attack from social media trolls, who took the opportunity to spew hate at the 25 year old – but the singer decided not to waste his energy on retaliating, and instead chose to spread love.

“I see a lot of people on here just creating lies and saying that they hope I lose in everything I do,” he tweeted.

“Well I hope you all win. I hope everything you want in life happens for you. Regardless of how you feel about me I send back love.”

While Bieber was focused on ignoring his haters, his wife, model Hailey Bieber, couldn’t help but fire back at detractors who questioned the seriousness of the musician’s condition, which can cause rashes, extreme fatigue, headaches, and fevers.

“For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years,” Hailey tweeted. “Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

Bieber has yet to explain how he contracted the disease, but he will be sharing further details with fans in his new documentary series, Seasons, which premieres on YouTube on 27 January (20).

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman Justin Bieber performs at Cockatoo Island photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage during 2013 STONE Music Festival at ANZ Stadium on April 20, 2013 in Sydney, Australia photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Lee Roth Drops Hints About Eddie Van Halen’s Health

David "Diamond Dave" Lee Roth - the definitive rock star, famous for fronting one of rock 'n' roll's most extravagant showpieces, Van Halen - has spoken out about the health of his bandmate, Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

32 mins ago
Stone Temple Pilots
Stone Temple Pilots Release Second Sample of ‘Perdida’ Album

Stone Temple Pilots have dropped another new track ‘Three Wishes’ from the upcoming ‘Perdida’ album.

4 hours ago
DJ Khaled
DJ Khaled Reveals The Stars Of His Next Album

DJ Khaled has unveiled the star-studded track-listing for the 'Bad Boys For Life' soundtrack album.

8 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Leads NAACP Image Awards

Beyonce and Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet will lead the way at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards after landing a string of top nominations.

9 hours ago
Tom DeLonge
Tom DeLonge Has Sold His Blink-182 Catalogue

Blink-182 former lead co-vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge has announced the sale to Hipgnosis Songs - a British Guernsey-registered music investment and song management company - and revealed that the partnership, which sees the firm acquire a total of 157 tracks, will enable him to "create more music for many decades to come".

10 hours ago
Billy Ocean
Billy Ocean Announces First Album In More Than A Decade

Billy Ocean is set to release 'One World' - his first record of new material since 2009's 'Because I Love You' - to mark his milestone birthday on January 21.

11 hours ago
Liam Gallagher, Beady Eye, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Gallagher Actually Likes Someone And Its Richard Ashcroft

Liam Gallagher has vowed to pay tribute to “living legend” Richard Ashcroft at his upcoming Heaton Park show by performing ‘C’mon People (We’re Making It Now)’.

12 hours ago