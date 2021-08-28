 Kanye West Stands Alongside Alleged Rapist Marilyn Manson And Homophobe DaBaby At ‘Satanic’ Donda Party - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson at Kanye West Donda event

Marilyn Manson at Kanye West Donda event

Kanye West Stands Alongside Alleged Rapist Marilyn Manson And Homophobe DaBaby At ‘Satanic’ Donda Party

by Paul Cashmere on August 28, 2021

in News

Kanye West has once again shown-up his extreme poor judgement by standing alongside alleged rapist Marilyn Manson and homophone DaBaby at what has been described as his Satanic ‘Donda’ listening party in Chicago.

Check out this footage for yourself.

West has been holding a series of listening events across America for his new album ‘Donda’. On Thursday he took to Chicago’s Soldier Field but the events have been nothing but poor taste.

Manson is currently being investigated on four charges of sexual assault. Homophobe Jonny Kirk aka DaBaby was whining about cancel culture because of his vile attack on those he considers different to him. FYI: Because he chose the childish moniker DaBaby, Jonny was known by the blasphemous ‘Baby Jesus’.

West lost the plot long ago. The spoilt West is well known for his tantrums. In 2009 he interrupted a Taylor Swift acceptance speech at the MTV Music Awards saying later “If God didn’t want me to run on stage and say, ‘Beyoncé had the best video,’ he wouldn’t have sat me in the front row.” What a dickhead!

West has called Slavery “a choice”. His comments on abortion are just putrid.

Towards the end of the ‘Donda’ event West set himself on fire. This event was more like a Satanic ritual that a music event.

