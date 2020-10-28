 Keith Richards On Modern Rock - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards On Modern Rock

by Music-News.com on October 29, 2020

in News

Keith Richards has outright insisted that “new rock ‘n’ roll” doesn’t exist and he’s branded the overuse of synths today as “cheap and corny”.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Keith said: “There is no new rock ’n’ roll. It’s pointless.

“There’s great musicians and some great singers and stuff. Unfortunately, to me, in music, it’s been synthesised to death.

“Once you start synthesising things, you’re not getting the real thing.

“I don’t want to go into a long discourse on what’s wrong with synthesisers and music these days, except to say they’re cheap and corny.”

Meanwhile, the ’Satisfaction’ hitmaker commented on the recent Black Lives Matter protests and admitted “it’s about bloody time”.

The 76-year-old rocker – who looked up to and shared a stage with the late great blues legend Chuck Berry – admitted that black music is “the reason I’m here”.

Commenting on the anti-racist protests across the globe, which were sparked following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in police custody, he said: “It’s about bloody time. I mean, in this country [the US], things are coming to a head. That’s the way it is. You got to deal with it. It’s difficult for me to talk about it, because I am not an American. I live here, I am in heart and soul, I am one of you, but I can’t interfere. I’m like Putin, I refuse to interfere in your electoral process.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

