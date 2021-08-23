 Kiss Kick Off US Tour While Australian Dates Disappear From Their Website - Noise11.com
KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

KISS photo by Ros O'Gorman

Kiss Kick Off US Tour While Australian Dates Disappear From Their Website

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2021

in News

Kiss have hit the road in the USA and we now know the setlist Australia won’t here this year because all Australian dates have disappeared from the Kiss website.

While Australian promoter TEG Live is still advertising the dates and Ticketek is still happen to take your money for a show that isn’t going to happen, Kiss have been more upfront with their fans and taken their Australian dates down.

The Kiss End of the Road tour started back up in Massachusetts last week (18 August). Here is how the first show went:

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)
War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Heaven’s On Fire (from Animalize, 1984)
I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Calling Dr Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)
Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)
Guitar Solo
Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)
Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)
Drum solo
100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)
Bass solo
God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)
Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)
Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)
I Was Made For Loving You (from Dynasty, 1979)
Guitar Solo
Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)
Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)
Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1975)

The Kiss Australian tour was due to commence November 14 in Perth. With Australia’s #Gladyscluster locking down the country Australia will not be playing host to international concerts anytime soon.

The TEG Live website is still promoting ‘3rd Melbourne Show Added’ for Kiss.

The current leg of the Kiss US tour finishes in Florida on October 9. Kiss will then commence a Las Vegas residency starting on 29 December and at this stage taking them through until February.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo KISS, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom T Hall
Country Artists Pay Tribute To Tom T. Hall

Artists from the country community have paid tribute to Tom T. Hall who died last week.

11 hours ago
Don Henley and Joe Walsh of the Eagles. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles To Release 1976 Concert on Vinyl With A Blank Side 4

At 1976 Eagles concert, ‘Live At The Forum’ will be released on vinyl but side 4 will be blank.

12 hours ago
David Crosby, A Day On The Green, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
David Crosby On Working With His Son James

David Crosby has never had a "more fulfilling work relationship" than the one he has with his son.

23 hours ago
Barbra Streisand
Barbra Streisand Wan’t Impressed With Beyonce’s ‘The Way We Were’

Barbra Streisand wasn't dazzled by Beyoncé's first take on her hit song The Way We Were at an event back in 2008.

1 day ago
Tom T Hall
Tom T Hall (25 May 1936 – 20 August 2021)

Country singer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.

2 days ago
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Santana Debuts First Song With Rob Thomas In 22 Years

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas are back together for their first song in 21 years ‘Move’.

3 days ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen’s Roger Taylor Has New Song With KT Tunstall

Roger Taylor has released a new duet with KT Tunstall.

4 days ago