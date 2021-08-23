Kiss Kick Off US Tour While Australian Dates Disappear From Their Website - Noise11.com

Kiss have hit the road in the USA and we now know the setlist Australia won’t here this year because all Australian dates have disappeared from the Kiss website.

While Australian promoter TEG Live is still advertising the dates and Ticketek is still happen to take your money for a show that isn’t going to happen, Kiss have been more upfront with their fans and taken their Australian dates down.

The Kiss End of the Road tour started back up in Massachusetts last week (18 August). Here is how the first show went:

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)

Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)

War Machine (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Heaven’s On Fire (from Animalize, 1984)

I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)

Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)

Calling Dr Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)

Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)

Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)

Guitar Solo

Tears Are Falling (from Asylum, 1985)

Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)

Drum solo

100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)

Bass solo

God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)

Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)

Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1977)

I Was Made For Loving You (from Dynasty, 1979)

Guitar Solo

Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)

Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)

Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1975)

The Kiss Australian tour was due to commence November 14 in Perth. With Australia’s #Gladyscluster locking down the country Australia will not be playing host to international concerts anytime soon.

The TEG Live website is still promoting ‘3rd Melbourne Show Added’ for Kiss.

The current leg of the Kiss US tour finishes in Florida on October 9. Kiss will then commence a Las Vegas residency starting on 29 December and at this stage taking them through until February.

