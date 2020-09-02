Lana Del Rey Updates Fans On Next Album

Lana Del Rey,who previously announced her record ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ would be released on September 4, has a new single coming out before the title track drops.

In a video shared on Instagram, she said: “Well hello everybody.

“I am on the very contained set of my first music video for the title track of my album, ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’, and I’m very excited about it.

“And before you even see this, you’ll hear another song called ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’, and I just want to let you know that I love the record, and I love you guys, and I can’t wait to see you soon… probably in 2030.”

Lana was able to joke about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but she did insist the LP will be “out soon”.

She added: “Just kidding! See you in 2029. But in the meantime, the album’s coming out soon, [poetry book] ‘Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ is coming out this month, and I know it’s been a super challenging time, and I just want to let you know my prayers, my meditations are on all of us.

“So be safe, god bless, I love you and I’m looking forward to finishing this up for you.”

Last month, Bruce Springsteen heaped praise on Lana during ‘From His Home To Yours’ on SiriusXM, which saw him play her 2012 track ‘American’.

In the song, Lana sings: “Springsteen is the kind, don’t you think? I was like, hell yeah that guy can sing.”

And the Boss – who has kids Evan, 30, Jessica, 28, and Sam, 26, with his wife Patti Scialfa – responded to the lyrics, saying “That is ‘American’, by the lovely Lana Del Rey. She’s, uh, name-checking some guy from New Jersey in there. I’m not sure who.

“I’m not sure who, but … uh, she is from New York and raised in Lake Placid. Lake Placid, a fabulous little American town where I have spent many a lovely summer evening with my children and my family over the years.

“And Lana is simply one of the best songwriters in the country, as we speak. She just creates a world of her own and invites you in. So a big favorite of mine, the lovely Lana Del Rey.”

