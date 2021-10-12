Last Sessions By David Bowie To Become Another Album - Noise11.com

David Bowie’s estate is to release a posthumous album and more to mark the late music legend’s 75th birthday next year.

Bowie passed away two days after his 69th birthday in 2016, following a private battle with cancer, and would have been turning 75 on January 8, 2022.

According to papers filed by the estate of David Bowie’s firm, Jones/Tintoretto Entertainment Company, there are various releases in the pipeline.

As well as music and videos, Bowie’s widow Iman and children Alexandria and Duncan, are looking at releasing merchandise and other items of memorabilia to mark the milestone.

The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column reports that this could include collectors’ books, artwork, clothing, footwear, ceramics and glassware are

What’s more, a new logo with Bowie’s iconic lighting bolt and “Bowie 75” was submitted for trademarking and copyright approval.

A source told the newspaper: “David’s 75th birthday would have been a big deal, and the estate want to mark it.

“There is still a huge appetite for more material, recordings and all things Bowie. It’s a perfect time to release some.

“Obviously they want to be careful to keep to stuff they feel David would have approved of.”

Just recently, it was announced that Bowie’s lost 2001 album ‘Toy’ will be released later this year.

The ‘Space Oddity’ hitmaker had “revisited and re-examined” his past material for the record – which combined new tracks with fresh versions of lesser-known tunes from 1964 and 1971 – and the collection will drop on November 26, alongside other posthumous releases.

It includes revisited gems like Bowie’s debut single ‘Liza Jane’, as well as ‘You’ve Got a Habit of Leaving’ and ‘Silly Boy Blue’ – was recorded “old school” in Manhattan in 2000, with musicians playing live.

It forms part of the new ‘David Bowie 5: Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)’ box set, which also includes remasters of ‘Black Tie White Noise’, ‘The Buddha of Suburbia’, ‘Outside’, ‘Earthling’ and ‘Hours’, plus live album ‘BBC Radio Theatre, London, June 27 2000’ and rarities compilation ‘Re:Call 5’.

There will also be an expanded edition released on January 7, 2022, which ends with a song put together from a jam at the end of a live version of ‘I Dig Everything’.

The package will also come with previously unseen snaps taken by Frank Ockenfels, as well as alternative mixes and unheard B-sides.

‘Toy:Box’ will also come with an unplugged collection of 13 songs from the album.

Bowie’s estate recently landed a historical deal with Warner Music Group, which means the major label now owns the rights to the iconic singer’s entire back catalogue, bar Bowie’s pre-1968 recordings and a slew of other tracks.

Warner already owned the rights to Bowie’s music released between 1968 and 1999, following its acquisition of the Parlophone Label Group in 2013.

The Sony released records ‘Heathen’, ‘Reality’, ‘The Next Day’ and ‘Blackstar’ will have a home at Warner from 2023.

