Liam Payne Surprises Activist With Virtual Chat

Liam Payne has thrilled a 13-year-old fan by surprising her with a virtual chat to congratulate her for winning a coveted Diana Award for her activism.

Madihah Nehar is due to receive the accolade, established in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, on Wednesday for campaigning for children’s rights.

Ahead of being presented with the honour, Payne headed online to chat with the young fan.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you and I want to say congratulations on your Diana Award. I mean, how amazing is that? Would you like to just tell everybody whos watching some of the amazing things that you have done for children’s rights?” he said.

“I’m getting my award for campaigning for children’s rights and this includes the right to a voice, the right to an education and the right to environment,” she replied. “I do this by doing assemblies and going to other schools to make it clear to everyone that this is right and this is what children deserve.”

Madihah added that it’s an “honour” to be recognised in Diana’s memory.

“She was an inspiration to so many people,” she gushed. “She used her publicity from being a member of the royal family to make good in the world.”

Liam agreed: “I think she was a really beautiful person, I think she was the kind of person that made everybody feel really at ease. She always had that look in her eye that things were always going to get better.”

The awards ceremony on Wednesday marks what would have been Diana’s 59th birthday, and will see 184 inspirational young people from across 35 countries being presented with a Diana Award.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments