 Liam Payne Surprises Activist With Virtual Chat - Noise11.com
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Liam Payne Surprises Activist With Virtual Chat

by Music-News.com on July 2, 2020

in News

Liam Payne has thrilled a 13-year-old fan by surprising her with a virtual chat to congratulate her for winning a coveted Diana Award for her activism.

Madihah Nehar is due to receive the accolade, established in memory of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, on Wednesday for campaigning for children’s rights.

Ahead of being presented with the honour, Payne headed online to chat with the young fan.
“It’s a pleasure to meet you and I want to say congratulations on your Diana Award. I mean, how amazing is that? Would you like to just tell everybody whos watching some of the amazing things that you have done for children’s rights?” he said.

“I’m getting my award for campaigning for children’s rights and this includes the right to a voice, the right to an education and the right to environment,” she replied. “I do this by doing assemblies and going to other schools to make it clear to everyone that this is right and this is what children deserve.”

Madihah added that it’s an “honour” to be recognised in Diana’s memory.

“She was an inspiration to so many people,” she gushed. “She used her publicity from being a member of the royal family to make good in the world.”

Liam agreed: “I think she was a really beautiful person, I think she was the kind of person that made everybody feel really at ease. She always had that look in her eye that things were always going to get better.”

The awards ceremony on Wednesday marks what would have been Diana’s 59th birthday, and will see 184 inspirational young people from across 35 countries being presented with a Diana Award.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Empty Hearts
The Empty Hearts Debut New Song ‘The World’s Gone Insane’

Supergroup The Empty Hearts have announced a second album they have christened ‘The Second Album’ and debuted an appropriately titled new song ‘The World’s Gone Insane’.

1 hour ago
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Dua Lipa Eyes Of Madonna Collaboration

Dua Lipa wants to team up with Madonna on a new track - after admitting the Queen of Pop is her inspiration.

11 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Calls For Dismantling Of America’s Racist System

Beyonce urged U.S. voters to "take action to dismantle a racist and unequal system" as she accepted the Humanitarian Award at the virtual BET Awards on Sunday night.

1 day ago
Michael Falzon
Michael Falzon’s Wife Film Director Jane Cho Issues Statement About His Passing

Film director Jane Cho, wife of beloved Australian entertainer Michael Falzon, has released a statement following his passing last Tuesday after a year-long battle with a rare form of germ cell cancer.

3 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele’s Fourth Album Bumped Into 2021

Adele's latest album is no longer set to be released in September.

3 days ago
James Blunt, Plenary Melbourne, Ros O'Gorman photography
James Blunt Slams Madonna For Her Stupid Coronavirus Comment

James Blunt has criticised Madonna for calling the Covid-19 crisis a "great equaliser".

6 days ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Hackers Target Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey

Sensitive information about Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey is among the latest haul set to be auctioned off by celebrity hackers REvil.

6 days ago