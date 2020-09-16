 Lil Nas X Is Working On A Kids Book - Noise11.com
Lil Nas X Is Working On A Kids Book

by Paul Cashmere on September 17, 2020

in News

Lil Nas X has penned the tome named ‘C Is for Country’, which will be published by Random House Kids on January 5, 2021.

Lil Nas X has teased that it’s “the best kids book of all time”.

He tweeted: “i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from
@randomhousekids

. I can’t wait to share it with you all… (sic)”

A description for the ABC picture book reads on the publisher’s site: “Join superstar Lil Nas X—who boasts the longest-running #1 song in history—and Panini the pony on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown. Experience wide-open pastures, farm animals, guitar music, cowboy hats, and all things country in this debut picture book that’s perfect for music lovers learning their ABCs and for anyone who loves Nas’s signature genre-blending style.

Featuring bold, bright art from Theodore Taylor III, with plenty of hidden surprises for Nas’s biggest fans, C Is for Country is a celebration of song and the power inside us all.”

The book announcement comes after the rapper appeared to tease some of the song titles from his upcoming debut album.

Over the weekend, the music star posted a piece of paper on his Instagram Stories with the song titles ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘One Of Me’, ‘Titanic’, and ‘Don’t Want It’ visible and others covered up with white correction fluid.

He had tweeted that he’s “gonna start back releasing music soon the old town road money running out (sic)”.

In July, Nas X shared a snippet of ‘Call Me By Your Name’, as he captioned the video of himself lip-syncing along to the tune just that.

He simply wrote: “CALL ME BY YOUR NAME”, and added the telephone and love heart exclamation mark emojis.
The 21-year-old star – who came out in July 2019 – talks about a boy he’s talking to for the first time on the song.

And he also pays homage to the blockbuster ‘Call Me By Your Name’, in which Timothee Chalamet’s character Elio falls in love with Armie Hammer’s American graduate student alter ego Oliver when he comes to his family’s home in Italy to help him with his studies during the summer.

Prior to then, Nas X teased fans that his debut album is almost complete and announced he’s working on a mixtape, plus he asked his followers to get involved with the latter release by sending him their beats via email.

He tweeted: “ALBUM’S ALMOST FINISHED BUT WORKING ON A MIXTAPE TOO!

ALL PRODUCERS SEND BEATS TO IMBABYBEATS@GMAIL.COM ! (sic)”

The mixtape and album will follow his debut EP, 7′, which featured his Bill Ray Cyrus remix of ‘Old Town Road’ and fan-favourites ‘Panini’ and Rodeo.

