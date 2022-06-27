 Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo Deliver Message To Supreme Court During Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Lily Allen - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Lily Allen - Image By Ros O'Gorman

Lily Allen and Olivia Rodrigo Deliver Message To Supreme Court During Glastonbury

by Music-News.com on June 27, 2022

in News

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen dedicated a duet to the U.S. Supreme Court at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday.

Rodrigo brought out Allen during her set for a surprise rendition of Lily’s 2009 song Fuck You, dedicating the song to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Their dedication comes after the court overturned the 1973 ruling named Roe v. Wade – which protected a woman’s constitutional right to have an abortion – on Friday. This decision will now allow individual U.S. states to make abortion illegal.

After introducing Lily onto the stage, Olivia said of the decision, “I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

Immediately before starting the song, she added, “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

Addressing their duet, Olivia gushed, “This is actually my first Glastonbury and I’m sharing this stage with Lily, this is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken about what happened in America yesterday.”

Olivia and Lily weren’t the only musicians to express their outrage at the iconic festival. Billie Eilish said Friday was “a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.,” during her headline set hours after the decision and Phoebe Bridgers got the audience to chant “fuck the Supreme Court” during her set.

On Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion said during the middle of her performance, “You know I wouldn’t be me if I didn’t say something about these stupid-ass men… I want to have it on the motherfucking record that the hot boys and the hot girls do not support this bullshit that y’all campaign for. My body is my motherfucking choice.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Lily Allen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Lily Allen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher Makes Glastonbury Audience Wait for Oasis Songs

Noel Gallagher joked people had only come to watch him play Oasis songs at his Glastonbury set on Saturday (25.06.22).

2 mins ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney At Glastonbury

Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney gave Glastonbury concert goers a special treat when they joined Paul McCartney on stage.

22 hours ago
Amy Winehouse Live At Glastonbury 2007
Amy Winehouse ‘Live At Glastonbury 2007’ To Be Released On Vinyl

The Amy Winehouse performance from Glastonbury 2007 will be released as a live album on vinyl.

April 15, 2022
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman
Noel Gallagher To Make His Solo Debut At Glastonbury

Noel Gallagher is reportedly set to play Glastonbury, 18 years after Oasis last played the festival.

February 4, 2022
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo
Diana Ross To Play Glastonbury 2022

Diana Ross will play the legends slot at Glastonbury 2022.

November 10, 2021
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Heading for Ninth No 1 UK Album

Coldplay are kicking off the bumper quarter four schedule in impressive fashion this week, with Music of the Spheres on course to enter the Official Albums Chart at Number 1.

October 19, 2021
Chris Martin, Coldplay. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Rule Out Glastonbury

Coldplay have ruled themselves out of returning to Glastonbury in 2022.

October 18, 2021