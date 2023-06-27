Paul McCartney Watches Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Live And Let Live’ At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Paul McCartney watched Guns N’ Roses perform his song ‘Live And Let Die’ at Glastonbury on the weekend and seemed to be enjoying it.

Check out this video footage:

Paul McCartney e Nancy Shevell assistindo o show do Guns N' Roses no Glastonbury Festival (24/06) pic.twitter.com/ueu1aVgJZ1 — The Beatle BR 🍏 (@TheBeatleBR) June 26, 2023

Guns N’ Roses closed the Glastonbury Saturday night event for 2023 with special guest Dave Grohl joining in for the last song.

Guns N Roses setlist 24 June, 2023, Glastonbury

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Bad Obsession (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)

Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)

Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Mr Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Pretty Tied Up (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)

TV Eye (The Stooges cover)

Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)

Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Absurd (single, 2021)

Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Slash Guitar Solo

Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)

Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)

Hard Skool (single, 2021)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)

Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Paradise City (with Dave Grohl) (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

