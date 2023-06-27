 Paul McCartney Watches Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Live And Let Live’ At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul McCartney Watches Guns N’ Roses Perform ‘Live And Let Live’ At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2023

in News

Paul McCartney watched Guns N’ Roses perform his song ‘Live And Let Die’ at Glastonbury on the weekend and seemed to be enjoying it.

Check out this video footage:

Guns N’ Roses closed the Glastonbury Saturday night event for 2023 with special guest Dave Grohl joining in for the last song.

Guns N Roses setlist 24 June, 2023, Glastonbury

It’s So Easy (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Bad Obsession (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Chinese Democracy (from Chinese Democracy, 2008)
Slither (from Velvet Revolver, Contraband, 2004)
Welcome to the Jungle (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Mr Brownstone (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Pretty Tied Up (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Double Talkin’ Jive (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Estranged (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Live and Let Die (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Reckless Life (from GnR Lies, 1988)
TV Eye (The Stooges cover)
Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)
Rocket Queen (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Absurd (single, 2021)
Civil War (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
You Could Be Mine (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Slash Guitar Solo
Sweet Child o’ Mine (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
November Rain (from Use Your Illusion 1, 1991)
Patience (from GnR Lies, 1988)
Hard Skool (single, 2021)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (from Use Your Illusion 11, 1991)
Nightrain (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)
Paradise City (with Dave Grohl) (from Appetite For Destruction, 1987)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley Performs A Complete Setlist of Smiths At Glastonbury

Rick Astley performed an entire set of Smiths covers with The Blossoms at Glastonbury on the weekend and quite frankly … it was very good.

7 hours ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Debbie Harry Gives Glastonbury 2023 The Blondie Experience

Debbie Harry was billed as Blondie at Glastonbury even through these days its just Debbie and Clem Burke left.

8 hours ago
Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Breaks BBC Glastonbury Viewing Record

Record overnight audiences tuned into the BBC’s live Glastonbury TV coverage this weekend, with Elton John’s epic performance watched by a peak audience of 7.6 million on BBC One.

12 hours ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Throws Away The Farewell Setlist For Something Completely Different At Glastonbury

Elton John has played his last ever UK show for the people at Glastonbury and diverted from the setlist he has been playing around the world for the last five years.

1 day ago
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cat Stevens Channels George Harrison At Glastonbury

Cat Stevens used his stage time at Glastonbury to pay tribute to George Harrison with his version of ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

1 day ago
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11
Cate Blanchett Joins On Stage At Glastonbury

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was a surprise dancer for Sparks at their Glastonbury show on the weekend.

2 days ago
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley Plays Some Fun In the Sun At Glastonbury

Glastonbury has again dished up an ‘all things to all people’ line-up with Rick Astley joining the likes of Guns N Roses, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Chemical Brothers and Lana del Rey.

2 days ago