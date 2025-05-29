Rod Stewart and Ron Wood To Perform Together At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

News that Rod Stewart and Ron Wood will perform together at Glastonbury this year further intensifies possibilities of a Faces reunion.

In April it was revealed by founding member Kenney Jones that The Faces have recorded 11 new songs but said it was more likely for a 2026 release, not a 2025 one. The last Faces album was ‘Ooh La La’ in 1973.

In a recent That peter Crouch Podcast Rod confirmed that Ronnie would be joining him at Glastonbury at the end of June 2025.

Rod Stewart has not performed with The Faces since October 112, 1975. Ronnie and Rod performed together for the ‘Unplugged…and Seated’ MTV Unplugged album of 1993.

In 2011 there was a brief Faces reunion without Rod. Mick Hucknall of Simply Red fronted that reunion and Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistils played bass. Stewart was scheduled to perform with The Faces for the band’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performance but due to a last minute illness, Hucknall also did that show.

