Neil Young Reverses His Glastonbury Decision and now Will Play - Noise11.com

Neil Young Reverses His Glastonbury Decision and now Will Play

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2025

in News

Neil Young has reversed his earlier statement that he will not play Glastonbury because it has become too corporate.

Earlier this week Young announced he would not perform at the festival because, “We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn – off, and not for me like it used to be”.

Young mentioned the BBC was behind his decision to withdraw. “We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way i remember it being”.

Scrub all of that because he is now back in.

“Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury festival, which I always have loved. Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing! Hope to see you there!

LOVE
Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts

Neil Young last performed at Glastonbury in 2009.

The setlist was:
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (from Rust Never Sleeps, 1979)
Mansion on the Hill (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
Are You Ready for the Country? (from Old Ways, 1985)
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere (Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Spirit Road (from Chrome Dreams II, 2007)
Words (Between the Lines of Age)
Cinnamon Girl (Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Mother Earth (Natural Anthem) (from Ragged Glory, 1990)
The Needle and the Damage Done
Comes a Time (from Comes A Time, 1978)
Unknown Legend (from Harvest Moon, 1992)
Heart of Gold (from Harvest, 1972)
Down by the River (Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, 1969)
Get Behind the Wheel (from Fork In the Road, 2009)
Rockin’ in the Free World (from Freedom, 1989)

Encore:
A Day in the Life (The Beatles cover)

