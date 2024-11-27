 Rod Stewart To Play Glastonbury Legends Slot - Noise11.com
Rod Stewart To Play Glastonbury Legends Slot

by Music-News.com on November 27, 2024

Rod Stewart will play the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury next year.

Rod Stewart was the first act to be confirmed for the legendary British festival on Tuesday morning.

Stewart will take to the famed Pyramid Stage on the Sunday afternoon slot on 29 June, following in the footsteps of previous legend performers Dolly Parton, Diana Ross, Shania Twain and Kylie Minogue.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing @glastofest 2025!” the 79-year-old wrote on Instagram. “After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!”

Rod Stewart last performed at Glastonbury in 2002, when he headlined the festival alongside Coldplay and Stereophonics.

The news comes days after Stewart announced his intention to stop embarking on “large-scale world tours” once he wraps up his U.S. and European dates in 2025. He explained that he had “no desire to retire” but he wanted to perform in more intimate venues.

Glastonbury will be held at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25 and 29 June. The main acts have yet to be announced, but the rumoured headliners include Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender and The 1975.

music-news.com

