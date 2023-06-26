Cat Stevens Channels George Harrison At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Cat Stevens used his stage time at Glastonbury to pay tribute to George Harrison with his version of ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Yusuf released his version of the Harrison Beatles classic earlier this year to mark what would have been George’s 80th birthday.

Cat Stevens also gave the crowd a reminder of why his was “the Ed Sheeran on 1971” with a setlist of classics focused around the ‘Tea For The Tillerman’ and ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ albums.

Cat Stevens Glastonbury setlist 25 June 2023

The Wind (from Teaser and the Firecat, 1971)

Moonshadow (from Teaser and the Firecat, 1971)

I Love My Dog / Here Comes My Baby (from Matthew and Son, 1967)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from New Maters, 1967)

Matthew & Son (from Matthew and Son, 1967)

Where Do the Children Play? (from Tea for the Tillerman, 1970)

Oh Very Young (from Buddah and the Chocolate Box, 1974)

Hard Headed Woman (from Tea for the Tillerman, 1970)

Sitting (from Catch Bull At Four, 1972)

Tea for the Tillerman (from Tea for the Tillerman, 1970)

(Remember the Days of the) Old Schoolyard (from Izitso, 1977)

If You Want to Sing Out, Sing Out (from Harold and Maude soundtrack, 1971)

Morning Has Broken (from Teaser and the Firecat, 1971)

Take the World Apart (from King of a Land, 2023)

Here Comes the Sun (The Beatles cover)

Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood (Nina Simone cover)

Highness (from King of a Land, 2023)

Peace Train (from Teaser and the Firecat, 1971)

Pagan Run (from King of a Land, 2023)

Wild World (from Tea for the Tillerman, 1970)

Father and Son (from Tea for the Tillerman, 1970)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

