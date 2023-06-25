Cate Blanchett Joins On Stage At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was a surprise dancer for Sparks at their Glastonbury show on the weekend.

Cate joined Sparks to reprise her starring role in the recent Sparks music video ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, where Cate makes all the moves while Ron Mael sips a latte.

Cate dressed in a yellow suit much like the one she wore in the video.

Sparks setlist, 23 June 2023, Glastonbury

So May We Start (from Annette soundtrack, 2021)

The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte (with Cate Blanchett) (from The Girl is Crying In Her Latte, 2023)

Angst in My Pants (from Angst in my Pants, 1982)

Nothing Is as Good as They Say It Is (from The Girl is Crying In Her Latte, 2023)

Balls (from Balls, 2000)

Shopping Mall of Love (from Music That You Can Dance To, 1986)

My Baby’s Taking Me Home (from Lil’ Beethoven, 2002)

We Go Dancing (from The Girl is Crying In Her Latte, 2023)

Music That You Can Dance To (from Music That You Can Dance To, 1986)

When Do I Get to Sing “My Way” (from Gratuitous Sax & Senseless Violence, 1994)

The Number One Song in Heaven (from No. 1 in Heaven, 1979)

This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us (from Kimino My House, 1974)

All That (from A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, 2020)

