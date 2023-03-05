 Cate Blanchett Stars In The New Sparks Video - Noise11.com
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11

Cate Blanchett and Sparks

Cate Blanchett Stars In The New Sparks Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2023

in News

Australia’s Cate Blanchett is the star of the new Sparks video ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’. Cate performs a wild dance while Russell Mael sings behind her and his brother and Sparks’ co-founder Ron Mael sits behind with a latte, gets up to clean wipe his table, sits down again and then stands up.

The Mael brothers met Cate in Paris in 2022. Cate had recently outed her quirkiness for music when she cited The Birthday Party and Dead Can Dance as two of her favourite acts as a kid. That may have sounded strange for anyone outside Australia but Cate, The Birthday Part (Nick Cave) and Dead Can Dance are all from Melbourne. Cate would have been in her teens when they were breaking through in her hometown.

Sparks will release their 26th album on May 26, 2023.

