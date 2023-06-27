Rick Astley Performs A Complete Setlist of Smiths At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Rick Astley performed an entire set of Smiths covers with The Blossoms at Glastonbury on the weekend and quite frankly … it was very good.

Blossoms are a UK pop band led by Tom Odgen. They formed in 2013 and have released four albums.

The Smiths had been around for about six years before Rick released his first album ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ in 1987. They broke up just as Rick was releasing his first record and the band never reformed. Founding member Andy Rourke died in May.

Rick also played his own set at Glastonbury.

Rick Astley with The Blossoms at Glastonbury 24 June 2023

This Charming Man (from The Smiths, 1984)

What Difference Does It Make? (from The Smiths, 1984)

Bigmouth Strikes Again (from The Queen Is Dead, 1986)

Cemetry Gates (from The Queen Is Dead, 1986)

Ask (from The World Won’t Listen, 1987)

Hand in Glove (from The Smiths, 1984)

Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others (from The Queen Is Dead, 1986)

The Boy With the Thorn in His Side (from The Queen Is Dead, 1986)

Girlfriend in a Coma (from Strangeways, Here We Come, 1987)

Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now (from Hatful of Hollow, 1984)

Panic (from The World Won’t Listen, 1987)

William, It Was Really Nothing (from Hatful of Hollow, 1984)

Barbarism Begins at Home (from Meat Is Murder, 1985)

Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (from Hatful of Hollow, 1984)

How Soon Is Now? (from Meat Is Murder, 1985)

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out (from The Queen Is Dead, 1986)

