 Rick Astley Plays Some Fun In the Sun At Glastonbury - Noise11.com
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman

Rick Astley Plays Some Fun In the Sun At Glastonbury

by Paul Cashmere on June 25, 2023

in News

Glastonbury has again dished up an ‘all things to all people’ line-up with Rick Astley joining the likes of Guns N Roses, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Chemical Brothers and Lana del Rey.

Rick was out for a good time with his classic dance hits ‘Together Forever’ and ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ bookending the setlist. Rick also popped and rocked with a cover of Harry Styles ‘As It Was’ and AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ in his show.

Rick Astley was given the very unrock and roll midday slot but the crowd came early to Rickroll. Rick opened the Saturday, Guns N’ Roses closed it.

Rick Astley setlist, 24 June 2023, Glastonbury

Together Forever (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)
Keep Singing (from 50, 2016)
As It Was (Harry Styles cover)
Cry for Help (from Free, 1991)
Dippin’ My Feet (from Are We There Yet?, 2023)
Dance (from 50, 2016)
Whenever You Need Somebody / Good Times (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)
Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover)
Never Gonna Give You Up (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls Rick Astley: Photo By Gerry Nicholls

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Throws Away The Farewell Setlist For Something Completely Different At Glastonbury

Elton John has played his last ever UK show for the people at Glastonbury and diverted from the setlist he has been playing around the world for the last five years.

35 mins ago
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11
Cate Blanchett Joins On Stage At Glastonbury

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was a surprise dancer for Sparks at their Glastonbury show on the weekend.

24 hours ago
The Angels at The Palais St Kilda Symphony of Angels 23 June 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
The Angels and Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra Present Symphony of Angels #REVIEW

The Angels and the Royal Melbourne Philharmonic Orchestra have performed the show originally set for November 2022 on Friday 23 June 2023.

1 day ago
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chrissie Hynde Throws Out The Pretenders Hits But Brings Out The Guests At Glastonbury

The general rule at music festivals for classic rock bands is to play the hits because the audience didn’t come to see you … but Chrissie Hynde has never been one to follow the rules.

1 day ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John is Planning Special Guests For His Glastonbury Performance

Sir Elton John will have four special guests for his Glastonbury show.

3 days ago
Kate Bush Running Up That Hill
Kate Bush Thanks Fans As ‘Running Up That Hill’ Hits One Billion Streams

Kate Bush has thanked her fans after 'Running Up That Hill' hit one billion streams on Spotify.

3 days ago
Billy Idol 'Billy Idol (1982)
Billy Idol Expands His Debut Album

Billy Idol's debut self-titled album has been remastered and expanded.

4 days ago