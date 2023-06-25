Rick Astley Plays Some Fun In the Sun At Glastonbury - Noise11.com

Glastonbury has again dished up an ‘all things to all people’ line-up with Rick Astley joining the likes of Guns N Roses, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, The Chemical Brothers and Lana del Rey.

Rick was out for a good time with his classic dance hits ‘Together Forever’ and ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ bookending the setlist. Rick also popped and rocked with a cover of Harry Styles ‘As It Was’ and AC/DC’s ‘Highway To Hell’ in his show.

Rick Astley was given the very unrock and roll midday slot but the crowd came early to Rickroll. Rick opened the Saturday, Guns N’ Roses closed it.

Rick Astley setlist, 24 June 2023, Glastonbury

Together Forever (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)

Keep Singing (from 50, 2016)

As It Was (Harry Styles cover)

Cry for Help (from Free, 1991)

Dippin’ My Feet (from Are We There Yet?, 2023)

Dance (from 50, 2016)

Whenever You Need Somebody / Good Times (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)

Highway to Hell (AC/DC cover)

Never Gonna Give You Up (from Whenever You Need Somebody, 1987)

