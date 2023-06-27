Debbie Harry Gives Glastonbury 2023 The Blondie Experience - Noise11.com

Debbie Harry was billed as Blondie at Glastonbury even through these days its just Debbie and Clem Burke left.

The setlist was what makes a Blondie show and with 45 years to cover the audience was not disappointed. It was far from a greatest hits show. With three songs from the most recent album ‘Pollinator’ (2017), two from deep album cuts and, while 24 years old, ‘Maria’ is not all that known toa. Festival audience, the setlist was coming in with around a 50% recognition factor.

At age 77 it is great to see access to Blondie live is still a thing even its its only the singer and drummer to give the performance.

Blondie setlist, Glastonbury, 25 June 2023

One Way or Another (from Parallel Lines, 1978)

Hanging on the Telephone (from Parallel Lines, 1978)

Call Me (from American Gigalo soundtrack, 1980)

Will Anything Happen? (from Parallel Lines, 1978)

Atomic (from Eat To The Beat, 1979)

Rapture (from AutoAmerican, 1980)

The Tide Is High (from AutoAmerican, 1980)

Long Time (from Polinator, 2017)

Maria (from No Exit, 1999)

Detroit 442 (from Plastic Letters, 1978)

Doom or Destiny (from Polinator, 2017)

Heart of Glass (from Parallel Lines, 1978)

Fun / Denis (from Polinator, 2017, Plastic Letters, 1978)

Dreaming (Eat To The Beat, 1979)

