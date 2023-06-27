 Debbie Harry Gives Glastonbury 2023 The Blondie Experience - Noise11.com
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Debbie Harry Gives Glastonbury 2023 The Blondie Experience

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2023

in News

Debbie Harry was billed as Blondie at Glastonbury even through these days its just Debbie and Clem Burke left.

The setlist was what makes a Blondie show and with 45 years to cover the audience was not disappointed. It was far from a greatest hits show. With three songs from the most recent album ‘Pollinator’ (2017), two from deep album cuts and, while 24 years old, ‘Maria’ is not all that known toa. Festival audience, the setlist was coming in with around a 50% recognition factor.

At age 77 it is great to see access to Blondie live is still a thing even its its only the singer and drummer to give the performance.

Blondie setlist, Glastonbury, 25 June 2023

One Way or Another (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Hanging on the Telephone (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Call Me (from American Gigalo soundtrack, 1980)
Will Anything Happen? (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Atomic (from Eat To The Beat, 1979)
Rapture (from AutoAmerican, 1980)
The Tide Is High (from AutoAmerican, 1980)
Long Time (from Polinator, 2017)
Maria (from No Exit, 1999)
Detroit 442 (from Plastic Letters, 1978)
Doom or Destiny (from Polinator, 2017)
Heart of Glass (from Parallel Lines, 1978)
Fun / Denis (from Polinator, 2017, Plastic Letters, 1978)
Dreaming (Eat To The Beat, 1979)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Clem Burke Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Debbie Harry Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John at Mt Duneed Winery 7 Dec 2019 photo by Jackson
Elton John Breaks BBC Glastonbury Viewing Record

Record overnight audiences tuned into the BBC’s live Glastonbury TV coverage this weekend, with Elton John’s epic performance watched by a peak audience of 7.6 million on BBC One.

6 hours ago
Tina Turner Private Dancer
New York Plans Tina Turner Tribute

The late Tina Turner is set to be honoured in New York City at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular next month.

12 hours ago
Graham Gouldman Keeps The Legend of 10cc Alive Through The Greatest Hits Tour

10cc legend Graham Gouldman had clocked up enough hits for others to put a deposit down for a house before 10cc even started. The Yardbirds ‘For Your Love’, ‘Herman’s Hermits ‘No Milk Today’ and The Hollies ‘Bus Stop’ were Graham Gouldman compositions.

23 hours ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Throws Away The Farewell Setlist For Something Completely Different At Glastonbury

Elton John has played his last ever UK show for the people at Glastonbury and diverted from the setlist he has been playing around the world for the last five years.

23 hours ago
Yusaf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cat Stevens Channels George Harrison At Glastonbury

Cat Stevens used his stage time at Glastonbury to pay tribute to George Harrison with his version of ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

24 hours ago
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11
Cate Blanchett Joins On Stage At Glastonbury

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was a surprise dancer for Sparks at their Glastonbury show on the weekend.

2 days ago
The Angels at The Palais St Kilda Symphony of Angels 23 June 2023 photo by Bron Robinson
The Angels and Australian Stage Orchestra Present Symphony of Angels #REVIEW

The Angels and the Australian Stage Orchestra have performed the show originally set for November 2022 on Friday 23 June 2023.

2 days ago