Linda Ronstadt Sells Her Songs to Irving Azoff - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on March 24, 2021

Linda Ronstadt is the latest artist to sell her recorded music catalogue.

Ronstadt has sold recordings to Irving Azoff, who will now partner with the artist and her team to expand the assets in the digital era.

Ronstadt and Azoff share a long history. Azoff said in a statement, “In 1972 when I arrived in Los Angeles to pursue my dreams in the music business, as fate would have it, I soon thereafter became best friends and manager to Glenn Frey and Don Henley. Without Linda Ronstadt and John Boylan, there would have never been an Eagles. We were friends and family and grew up together, and what a ride it has been. The countless tours together with the Eagles and Linda and their collaborations are the backbone of the history of Southern California music. For Linda and John to entrust us with the honor of furthering her work is one of the most satisfying moments of my career. Linda’s talent is unparalleled, but her courage and commitment to make important music of many genres is her legacy. We will preserve that legacy for her at all costs. Thank you, Linda and John. We won’t let you down.”

Linda Ronstadt was one of the biggest female artists of the 20th century. Her US number one albums include ‘Heart Like A Wheel’ (1974), ‘Simple Dreams’ (1977) and ‘Living In The USA’ (1978).

Linda scored her first hit in 1967 with Mike Nesmith’s ‘Different Drum’.

Her ‘Simple Dreams’ album owned the album charts across 1977 and 1978.

“I’m very pleased about this partnership,” said Linda Ronstadt. “It’s extremely gratifying to be in the company of Irving Azoff, his team, and his family of great artists, many of whom have been my friends and colleagues for years. It feels like home.”

