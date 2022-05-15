 Lisa Marie Presley Raves About The New Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ Movie - Noise11.com
Baz Luhrmann Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley Raves About The New Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ Movie

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2022

in News

Lisa Marie Presley says she was brought to tears watching the new Baz Luhrmann portrayal of her father Elvis Presley in ‘Elvis’.

Lurhmann’s films include ‘Strictly Ballroom’, ‘Romeo + Juliet’, Moulin Rouge’, ‘Australia’ and ‘The Great Gatsby’. The Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis Marie Presley posted:

Hello everyone,

“I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie “Elvis” twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular.
Absolutely exquisite.

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully.
In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully.

“(If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)

“You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.

“What moved me to tears as well was watching Riley and Harper, and Finley afterwards, all 3 visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.
It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it. He would have absolutely loved it as well.

“I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too.

“Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.

“Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring. I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way.

Love you ~LMP

‘Elvis’ will premiere on 22 June 2022 in Australia and 24 June 2022 in the USA.

