LISTEN: Gordi Releases Song For Bushfire Relief

by Tim Cashmere on January 13, 2020

Country New South Wales muso Gordi has released a song in support of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The Cost is a haunting song about dealing with loss – a topic on many minds in New South Wales and Victoria with these fires.

“‘Cause I don’t allow
Myself to get caught up now
I’m telling you
I’m here to get lost I don’t count the cost of
Losing you”

Gordi – whose real name is Sophie Payton – grew up in the New South Wales town of Canowindra, west of Sydney not far from the regional centre of Orange.

“People are losing their loved ones, their homes and their communities,” Payton said in a statement. “There have been irreparable losses to our wildlife and national parks. As in all times of tragedy, people are giving everything they can. The efforts of the Rural Fire Service, Red Cross and Wildlife Rescue are nothing short of heroic.

“Yet we have a dormant political system that is watching our country dry up. These fires have fed on years of drought, on dry lifeless scrub. It is simply not an issue to debate – our country is heating from the climate crisis and now people are dying because of it. We cannot survive the inaction. We need our leaders to lead.”

100% of the proceeds from this song from Gordi herself, and her labels Jagjaguwar and Liberation, will be donated to the RFS. It is available from the usual outlets, but make sure you download a paid copy. It’s for a good cause!

Listen to Gordi’s The Cost below:

