Listen to Keith Richards’ Previously Unreleased Solo ‘Little T&A’

by Paul Cashmere on October 2, 2020

in News

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos 1989 live album ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ is getting a make-over. The new 2020 edition includes three additional tracks including Keith Stones ‘Tattoo You’ rocker ‘Little T&A’.

‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ also includes live versions of ‘You Don’t Move Me’ from his 1988 solo record ‘Talk Is Cheap’ and a cover of The Beatles’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’, also recorded in 1964 by the Rolling Stones and released then as a single. The Rolling Stones slipped it back into their set during the 2012 50 & Counting tour.

Keith’s X-Pensive Winos are guitarist Waddy Wachtel (Everly Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Linda Ronstandt, Stevie Nicks), drummer Steve Jordan (long time Keith collaborator), bassist Charley Drayton (Cold Chisel, Divinyls), keyboard player Ivan Neville (Rolling Stones collaborator), singer Sarah Dash, and on saxophone, the inimitable, late great, long time Rolling Stones sideman Bobby Keys.

‘Live at the Hollywood Palladium’ Tracklisting

1. Take It So Hard
2. How I Wish
3. I Could Have Stood You Up
4. Too Rude
5. Make No Mistakes
6. Time Is On My Side
7. Big Enough
8. Whip It Up
9. Locked Away
10. Struggle
11. Happy
12. Connection
13. Rockawhile
14. I Wanna Be Your Man (Box Set and Digital Only)
15. Little T&A (Box Set and Digital Only)
16. You Don’t Move Me (Box Set and Digital Only)

Super Deluxe Box Set:
*The remastered album on 2 180g LPs
* 10” vinyl of 3 unreleased bonus tracks (I Wanna Be Your Man, Little T&A, You Don’t Move Me) *Exclusive to this box set only*
* Remastered CD of original album
* DVD of original concert film *Exclusive to this box set only*
* 40 page, hardback book with David Fricke essay featuring a new interview with Keith, plus extensive rare and unseen photos from Keith’s archives

Reproductions of archival materials from the tour including:
Tour press release
Keith’s handwritten setlist
Hand-drawn band dressing room sign
Tour itinerary
Press photos
Ticket stub
VIP & backstage passes
Keith’s custom Hollywood Palladium plectrum
Promotional wine label & bag given away at the show . . . and more!

Other formats available include:
1CD remastered album
2LP 180g remastered album
2LP 180g Limited Edition Red remastered album
Digital

