Little Richard By The Hits

With the passing of Little Richard Noise11 has dug into the history to plot Richard’s chart success.

Little Richard died after a battle with bone cancer at age 87 on May 9 2020.

While Little Richard was a pioneer of Rock and Roll and a major influence on people like The Beatles, Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, his chart success was limited to just 10 songs.

Richard may have gone on to become a major star through the 60s but during his Australian tour of 1957 he became a born-again Christian and walked away from showbiz. By the time he returned, the music world had changed and he never regained his momentum.

Here are the 10 biggest hits of Little Richard:

Tutti Frutti (US no 21, October 1955)

Long Tall Sally (US no 13, March 1956)

Slippin’ and Slidin’ (US no 33, March 1956)

Rip It Up (US no 27, June 1956)

Ready Teddy (US no 44, June 1956)

Lucille (US no 27, February 1957)

Jenny Jenny (US no 10, June 1957)

Keep A-Knockin’ (US no 8, August 1957)

Good Golly Miss Molly (US no 10, January, 1958)

Great Gosh A’Mighty (US no 42, 1986)

