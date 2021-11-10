Lorde Postpones Solar Power Tour to 2023 - Noise11.com

Lorde’s Solar Power tour due to start 1 March 2022 has been postponed to 2023.

While Australian tours are now being announced on a daily basis, Lorde’s management still has reservations about the ability to perform in New Zealand by the March date next year.

To be certain the tour will go ahead, Australian promoter and New Zealand promoter Eccles Entertainment needs certainty that all Australian and New Zealand borders will be open to local and international visitors. Lorde’s band members are all from outside Australia and New Zealand and currently require exemptions to enter Australia and New Zealand.

“I was really looking forward to the shows and we were so hopeful we’d be in a different situation right now. It’s such a complicated case because Ella’s entire crew and most of her band are international and we have to take that into consideration. I know Ella is upset about moving the shows, however moving the dates to early 2023 gives everyone the certainty we need.” Says Lorde’s NZ promoter Brent Eccles.

Lorde says, “I am beyond devastated to be postponing these shows. Starting the tour in New Zealand was always really important to me, and would have been a huge high. I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a COVID outbreak has a ton of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly. I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding. We’ll rage next year.”

The tour will now start 21 February 2023 at Days Bay, Lower Hutt, New Zealand.

