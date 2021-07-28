 Lorde Wouldn't Mind A Harry Styles Duet - Noise11.com
Lorde, Photo By Serena Ho

Lorde Wouldn’t Mind A Harry Styles Duet

by Music-News.com on July 29, 2021

Lorde is eyeing up a collaboration with Harry Styles.

Lorde has revealed the artist at the top of her list to record a song with is Harry Styles.

Taking part in Vogue’s 73 Questions video series, Lorde replied when quizzed on which artists she’d like to work with: “I kinda want to talk to Harry Styles.”

Meanwhile, Lorde recently hailed her upcoming album a “buzzy mix” of S Club, TLC and Fleetwood Mac.

Lorde releases ‘Solar Power’ on August 20, and she described the songs as a blend of folk and “bubblegum pop” and gushed over how proud” she is of the LP.

She said: “I really think it’s such a good record.

“I feel so proud of it so I’m keen to get out there. The sound is sort of ’60s/’70s folk with early 2000s bubblegum pop.

“It’s a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics – Fleetwood Mac. It’s quite a buzzy mix.”

Lorde also recently insisted she is happy to be an “elder statesman” at the age of just 24.

Lorde explained she rarely uses social media because she didn’t want to find herself in a position of constantly pursuing “likes” on her posts, and after finding herself at a “crossroads”, she concluded she was ready to move forward in her life.

She said: “I realised I was trying to come up with a funny Instagram caption and do a photo of me that looked cool that I would hope would get a certain amount of likes. It sounds obvious, but that’s cooked.

“For me, I’m not a girl that gets a bunch of likes. I am who I am, and I’ve got to lean into that. I think for the last one I was 21 and still like the kids, and then the culture started to change and I didn’t know that I wanted to change with it. I didn’t know if I wanted to be a TikTok girl, an Instagram Stories girl, and it was a real crossroads.

“I had to be like, ‘Do you want to keep being the kids? Or do you want to transition through that and be something of an elder statesman at 24?’ Which I really feel like I am now, which I love, but it took a minute. I felt a little like, ‘Oh no, I’m the kids?'”

