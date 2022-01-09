Louis Tomlinson Plans 2022 Tour Regardless of Current World Situation - Noise11.com

Louis Tomlinson is busy rehearsing for his 2022 tour. Tomlinson was previously forced to postpone a number of dates on his debut solo tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, dates have been rescheduled for 2022 and Louis can’t wait to get on the road.

He tweeted: “Hope everyone’s doing alright! Working hard rehearsing for the tour. It’s going to be special!

“Also I’m late but happy new year!! This finally is our year! FAITH IN THE FUTURE (sic).”

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Louis had broken the Guinness World Record for the most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert by a solo male artist, for his lockdown ‘Live from London’ charity concert.

In December 2020, Louis sold 160,000 tickets worldwide for the gig, which was filmed in London and streamed on the concert platform Veeps.

Louis shared the proceeds between four charities Crew Nation, FareShare, Stagehand and the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

His touring crew also received a portion of the proceeds.

The set list included tracks from Louis’ debut solo album ‘Walls’ along with some One Direction tracks.

