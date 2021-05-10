 Louis Tomlinson To Tour Solo In 2022 - Noise11.com
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Louis Tomlinson To Tour Solo In 2022

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 11, 2021

in News

Louis Tomlinson is set to head out on tour in 2022.

Tomlinson was due to travel the world as part of a huge tour of the UK, Europe, USA, and Australia in 2020, but was forced to axe the shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now, it has been confirmed Louis will hit the road next year for his first ever solo tour since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016.

The tour will see Louis travel North America in February and March of 2022, before he heads to the UK and Europe in late March and throughout April, with the final four shows of his tour taking place in Australia in July.

All of the rescheduled dates are completely sold out, but Louis will be playing a handful of new shows, while further international rescheduled dates will be announced at a later date.

In the UK, Louis was due to play two sold out shows at The Roundhouse in London, but those have been replaced by one big gig at Wembley Arena.

All tickets for the Roundhouse shows will be transferred to the new performance – which takes place on April 22, 2022 – while extra tickets will go on sale on Friday (14.05.21) at 9am.

Louis’ new tour comes as the ‘Kill My Mind’ singer announced on Monday (10.05.21) he is partnering with BMG to release his second album globally, which will be a follow-up to his 2020 debut solo record ‘Walls’.

In a statement, he said: “I’m very excited to start the next part of my journey with BMG.”

The former One Direction star is already recording the album, and his new signing means he joins a roster alongside the likes of KSI, Craig David, Richard Ashcroft, The Prodigy and Kylie Minogue.

Jamie Nelson, vice president of A&R at BMG UK, says: “We are delighted to welcome Louis to BMG. He is already busy working on new music, and we are excited to join him on the next phase of his extraordinary career.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction, Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman One Direction - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard at the J Awards at Howler on Thursday 17 November 2016.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard To Release 18th Album

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have hit their socials with a very simple message. Their 18th album is coming.

24 mins ago
Florence And The Machine perform at The Palais Theatre. Photo Zo Damage.
Florence + The Machine Sing New Song For Disney’s Cruella

Multi-platinum and global award-winning artist Florence + The Machine, is set to perform a new original song, “Call me Cruella,” in Disney’s all-new live action film “Cruella.” “Call me Cruella” will be featured in the film and on the original motion picture soundtrack and the original score album. Both albums, from Walt Disney Records, will be available on the 21st of May. Experience the film in cinemas or order it on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one-time additional fee on May 28.

12 hours ago
Amy Shark
Australian Charts: Amy Shark ‘Cry Forever’ Is The Number One Album

The second album for local singer Amy Shark called "Cry Forever" becomes her second No.1 Album in Australia this week.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Sponsors Soccer Club

Ed Sheeran is the new sponsor of his beloved soccer club Ipswich Town.

5 days ago
Childish Gambino
Childish Gambino Sued Over This Is America

Childish Gambino has been hit with legal action over allegations of copyright infringement regarding his Grammy Award-winning single This Is America.

5 days ago
Hayley Mary
Former Jezabels Singer Hayley Mary Releases Second EP

Hayley Mary, the former lead singer of The Jezabels, has a new EP ‘Young & Stupid’.

5 days ago
Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic photo by Ros O'Gorman
OneRepublic Debut Run Video As They Head Towards Human Album

OneRepublic have released the fifth sample from the upcoming ‘Human’ album titled ‘Run’.

5 days ago