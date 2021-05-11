Low Cut Connie Covers Paul McCartney and Wings - Noise11.com

Low Cut Connie’s latest lockdown cover is Paul McCartney and Wings ‘Let Me Roll It’.
‘Let Me Roll It’ is from a series of lockdown covers that is being compiled into the album “Tough Cookies: Best of the Quarantine Broadcasts”.
‘Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts’ tracklist is:
1. West End Blues (Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five)
2. Doing It to Death (James Brown with Fred Wesley and the J.B’s)
3. Let Me Roll It (Paul McCartney and Wings)
4. Little Red Corvette (Prince)
5. Helpless (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young)
6. Need You Tonight (INXS)
7. Bang (Yeah Yeah Yeahs)
8. Ain’t No Sunshine (Bill Withers)
9. Dress You Up (Madonna)
10. Heroes (David Bowie)
11. The Good The Bad and The Ugly (Ennio Morricone)
12. American Skin (Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band)
13. Everyday People (Sly & the Family Stone)
14. Be Careful (Cardi B)
15. Le Freak (Chic)
16. Bad Girls (Donna Summer)
17. The Message (Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five)
18. It’s Raining Men (The Weather Girls)
19. Kaddish
20. I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan)
21. Video Games (Lana Del Rey)
22. Do Your Thing, Behave Yourself (Tim Maia)
23. We’ll Meet Again (Vera Lynn)
‘Tough Cookies: The Best of The Quarantine Broadcasts’ will be released on 19 May, 2021.
