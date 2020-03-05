 Mac Sabbath Have Ozzy Osbourne Sign Of Approval, Announce Australian Dates - Noise11.com
Mac Sabbath

Mac Sabbath

Mac Sabbath Have Ozzy Osbourne Sign Of Approval, Announce Australian Dates

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2020

in News

Mac Sabbath, featuring Ronald Osbourne on vocals and band members Slayer Mac Cheeze, Grimalice, and the Cat Burglar, will tour Australia in May.

Mac Sabbath has already been given the seal of approval of Ozzy Osbourne after his son Jack surprised him with a personal performance from the band. ““It’s fun, they did a good job, they are funny as fuck”, Ozzy said.

Mac Sabbath formed in Los Angeles in 2014. Their songs pay respect to Sabbath while sending up the fast food industry. At a Mac Sabbath show expect to hear songs like “Pair-a-Buns” (“Paranoid”), “Frying Pan” (“Iron Man”), “Sweet Beef” (“Sweet Leaf”), “Never Say Diet” (“Never Say Die”) and “Zipping Up the Uniform” (“Symptom of the Universe”).

MAC SABBATH Australian Tour dates

Friday 1 May Sydney, Crowbar
Saturday 2 May Canberra, Basement
Sunday 3 May Melbourne, Northcote Social
Tuesday 5 May Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
Wednesday 6 May Brisbane, Crowbar

Noise11.com

