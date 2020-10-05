 Madonna Abandoned David Guetta Collaboration Because of his Star Sign - Noise11.com
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Abandoned David Guetta Collaboration Because of his Star Sign

by Music-News.com on October 6, 2020

in News

Madonna turned down the chance to work with French DJ David Guetta – because of his star sign.

Madonna reached out to the DJ after he won a Grammy for a remix of her track Revolver, and suggested they work together but the plans fell flat when the hitmaker revealed his astrological sign.

“She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album,” Guetta told YouTubers McFly and Carlito in a new interview.

He went on to describe meeting Madonna: “I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything, the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch.”

Convinced a collaboration on the album would go ahead, Guetta recalled thinking: “It’s happening,” adding he felt “very good” and wondered when the work would commence.

However, it appeared his star sign then deterred Madonna.

“She asks me for my astrological sign. I answer her, ‘Scorpio. Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye’,” he recounted.

Madonna, who was born in August 1958, making her a Leo, has yet to respond to the story.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Related Posts

Icehouse Plays Flowers
Icehouse To Release Icehouse Plays Flowers Live Album

Iva Davies is planning a live album ‘Icehouse Plays Flowers’ to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of the debut album ‘Icehouse’ by Flowers.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer
Jimmy Barnes Releases Killing Time With the Australian Chamber Orchestra

With the release of the third Jimmy Barnes book ‘Killing Time’ Jimmy has released a new version of the song originally recorded with Cold Chisel, this time with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

2 days ago
Sammy Hagar and the Circle
Sammy Hagar Talks About His Reconnection With Eddie Van Halen

After Eddie Van Halen passed away this week following a lengthy battle with cancer, the band's ex-frontman Sam Hagar - who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer in 1985, but left in 1996 - revealed they had secretly been texting and got their friendship back on track after having not spoken to each other since Van Halen's 2004 reunion tour.

2 days ago
John Lennon, music news, noise11.com
George Michael Estate Loans Imagine Piano To John Lennon Estate

Representatives of the late George Michael's estate have loaned the piano John Lennon used to compose Imagine on to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool, England.

2 days ago
Culture Club Encore Tour at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Sunday 11 December 2016. Culture Club headlined the show after support bands Wa Wa Nee, Pseudo Echo, Eurogliders and Real Life performed their sets. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Boy George Took A Pay Cut To Stay On The Voice

Boy George apparently agreed to a pay cut from Australia's Channel Nine in order to secure a spot on the coaching panel of The Voice Australia.

2 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Janie Van Halen Speaks About Husband Eddie Van Halen

The death of rock legend Eddie Van Halen has "shattered" the heart of his widow into "a million pieces".

3 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Watch Stevie Nicks Perform ‘Rhiannon’ From 24 Karat Gold Concert

Stevie Nicks’ ’24 Karat Gold’ concert film will be shown in cinemas for two nights only on October 21 and 25.

3 days ago