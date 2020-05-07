 Madonna Says She Had Coronavirus COVID-19 - Noise11.com
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Says She Had Coronavirus COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on May 7, 2020

in News

Madonna says that she hand the coronavirus COVID-19 in January.

The singer has confirmed that she had antibodies for the virus when she tested for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! 🙏🏼

And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus—
I am not currently sick.

When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time
We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19

Noise11.com

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

