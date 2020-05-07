Madonna Says She Had Coronavirus COVID-19

Madonna says that she hand the coronavirus COVID-19 in January.

The singer has confirmed that she had antibodies for the virus when she tested for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post she wrote, “Im Grateful that I can be a part of supporting Research to Find the cure for Covid -19!! 🙏🏼

And just to clear things up for people who would rather believe sensationalist headlines than do their own research about the nature of this virus—

I am not currently sick.

When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you HAD the virus which I. clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over 7 weeks ago along with many other artists in my show but at the time

We all thought we had a very bad flu. Thank God we are all healthy and well now. Hope that clears things up for the band wagon jumpers!! Knowledge is Power! #covid19

