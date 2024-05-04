 Paulie Stewart Book 'All The Rage' Endorsed By President of East Timor - Noise11.com
Paulie Stewart

Paulie Stewart Book ‘All The Rage’ Endorsed By President of East Timor

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2024

in News

José Ramos-Horta, the President of East Timor, has given the Paulie Stewart book ‘All The Rage’ an endorsement.

Paulie and President Ramos-Horta go back a long way together. He actually tried to stop Paulie’s brother Tony and four journalists going to Balibo in Timor Leste where they were later killed by Indonesian forces in 1975. Their deaths inspired the movie ‘Balibo’.

Stewart went onto form the Dili Allstars with Timorese musician Gil Santos in 1993 who performed numerous shows promoting independence for the country in Australia, Timor Leste, Europe and South America.

Paulie Stewart formed Painters & Dockers in Melbourne in 1982. In 1987 the band had a Top 40 hit with ‘Nude School’.

José Ramos-Horta has been President of East Timor since 2022. Between 1975 and 1999 he was an spokesperson in exile for the East Timorese resistance during the Indonesian occupation of East Timor. When East Timor received its independence in 2002, Ramos-Horta was the first foreign minister for the country. In 2006 he became the second Prime Minister for east Timor. He was elected President in 2007 and survived an assassination attempt in 2008. He left office in 2012 and worked for the United Nations. In 2022 he returned to the office of President.

To get a signed copy of the book go to pauliestewart.bigcartel.com

