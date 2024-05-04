 Three Nick Mason Solo Albums To Be Reissued - Noise11.com
Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall

Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets live @ Royal Albert Hall

Three Nick Mason Solo Albums To Be Reissued

by Paul Cashmere on May 4, 2024

in News

Three solo albums of Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason will be reissued in June.

The three albums are:

Nick Mason’s Fictitious Sports (1981)

Profiles (With Rick Fenn) (1985)

White of the Eye (Soundtrack) (1987)

‘Fictitious Sports’ was Nick’s first work outside Pink Floyd. The album, released in 1981, featured Robert Wyatt of Soft Machine on vocals. It was initially first on 1 May, 1981 inbetween Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ (1979) and ‘The Final Cut’ (1983).

‘Profiles’ was made with Rick Fenn of 10cc making it Nick’s second solo album and Rick’s first. The album was entirely instrumental except for two tracks. ‘Lie for a Lie’ featured the vocals of Floyd’s David Gilmour and Maggie Reilly and ‘Israel’ was sung by UFO’s Danny Peyronel.

‘White Of The Eye’ was a soundtrack to a movie of the same name. Again it featured Fenn and Mason.

The three Nick Mason albums will be available on CD and vinyl on 7 June 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Paulie Stewart
Paulie Stewart Book ‘All The Rage’ Endorsed By President of East Timor

José Ramos-Horta, the President of East Timor, has given the Paulie Stewart book ‘All The Rage’ an endorsement.

1 hour ago
Per Gessle ft Lena Philipsson, photo by Fredrik Etoall
Per Gessle Confirms Lena Philipsson As The New Singer of Roxette

Lena Philipsson will front Roxette for the 2025 Australian tour. Per Gessle has confirmed Lena following the passing of co-founder Marie Fredrikkson in 2019.

1 day ago
Jesus and Mary Chain, the Reid brothers
Jesus and Mary Chain To Tour Australia For Seventh Time

The Jesus and Mary Chain will be in Australia and New Zealand for the seventh time in July and August 2024.

3 days ago
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
New Deep Purple Channel Old ‘Pictures of Home’ Vibe For New Song ‘Portable Door’

Deep Purple are sounding like classic Deep Purple on the new song ‘Portable Door’. In fact, it feels a lot like ‘Pictures of Home’ from the ‘Machine Head’ album of 1972.

3 days ago
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Bendigo April 27 2024 photo by Winston Robinson
Jimmy Barnes Return Is Like He Never Left

When Jimmy Barnes had emergency surgery just before Christmas 2023, for a moment it was touch and go. Jimmy underwent the life threatening condition and has now bounced back as good as he has ever been.

5 days ago
Deep Purple =1
Deep Purple To Release ‘=1’ Album

Deep Purple have been quietly working on another album titled ‘=1’.

5 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play First Show On Hackney Diamonds Tour In Houston

The Rolling Stones are back on the road for their ‘Hackney Diamonds’ tour, their first tour since 2022.

5 days ago