Three Nick Mason Solo Albums To Be Reissued - Noise11.com

Three solo albums of Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason will be reissued in June.

The three albums are:

Nick Mason’s Fictitious Sports (1981)

Profiles (With Rick Fenn) (1985)

White of the Eye (Soundtrack) (1987)

‘Fictitious Sports’ was Nick’s first work outside Pink Floyd. The album, released in 1981, featured Robert Wyatt of Soft Machine on vocals. It was initially first on 1 May, 1981 inbetween Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’ (1979) and ‘The Final Cut’ (1983).

‘Profiles’ was made with Rick Fenn of 10cc making it Nick’s second solo album and Rick’s first. The album was entirely instrumental except for two tracks. ‘Lie for a Lie’ featured the vocals of Floyd’s David Gilmour and Maggie Reilly and ‘Israel’ was sung by UFO’s Danny Peyronel.

‘White Of The Eye’ was a soundtrack to a movie of the same name. Again it featured Fenn and Mason.

The three Nick Mason albums will be available on CD and vinyl on 7 June 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

