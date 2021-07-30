 Madonna ‘True Blue’ Turns 35 With Expanded Edition - Noise11.com
Madonna True Blue

Madonna ‘True Blue’ Turns 35 With Expanded Edition

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News

The third Madonna album ‘True Blue’ turns 35 today.

‘True Blue’ was released on July 30, 1986, just three years after the debut ‘Madonna’ and two years after ‘Like A Virgin’. By the time ‘True Blue’ arrived, Madonna had already sold over 30 million albums. ‘True Blue’ almost doubled that again with another 25 million sales. To this date it is her biggest selling album.

‘True Blue’ delivered hit after hit starting with:

Live to Tell, (no 1 US, no 7 Australia)

Papa Don’t Preach, (no 1 US, no 1 Australia)

True Blue (no 3 US, no 5 Australia)

Open Your Heart (no 1 US, no 16 Australia)

La Isla Bonita (no 4 US, no 6 Australia)

Off the back of ‘True Blue’ Madonna launched her second world tour ‘Who’s That Girl’.

The setlist was:

1. “Open Your Heart”
2. “Lucky Star”
3. “True Blue”
4. “Papa Don’t Preach”
5. “White Heat”
6. “Causing a Commotion”
7. “The Look of Love”
8. Medley: “Dress You Up” / “Material Girl” / “Like a Virgin” (contains an excerpt from “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)”)
9. “Where’s the Party”
10. “Live to Tell”
11. “Into the Groove”
12. “La Isla Bonita”
13. “Who’s That Girl”
14. “Holiday”

The 35th Anniversary edition ‘True Blue’ tracklisting is:

Disc 1

1. Papa Don’t Preach
2. Open Your Heart
3. White Heat
4. Live To Tell
5. Where’s The Party
6. True Blue
7. La Isla Bonita
8. Jimmy Jimmy
9. Love Makes The World Go Round

Disc 2
10. Papa Don’t Preach (Extended Remix)
11. True Blue (The Color Mix)
12. Open Your Heart (Extended Version)
13. La Isla Bonita (Extended Remix)
14. True Blue (Remix/Edit)
15. Open Your Heart (Dub)
16. Live To Tell (Instrumental)
17. True Blue (Instrumental)
18. La Isla Bonita (Instrumental Extended Remix)

