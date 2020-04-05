Marianne Faithfull Tests Positive To COVID-19

Marianne Faithfull has tested positive to the coronavirus COVID-19.

In her statement her management it was confirmed, “Marianne Faithfull’s manager

@ravard_francois has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Statement:

73-year old Faithfull started her career after meeting Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham at a party with The Stones. Her debut album ‘Marianne Faithfull’ featured her cover of the Rolling Stones ‘As Tears Go By’.

Marianne sang backing vocals on The Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’. The Stones ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ is said to be about Marianne while she co-wrote ‘Sister Morphine’ on the Stones ‘Sticky Fingers’ album.

In 1979 Marianne released her powerful ‘Broken English’ record. It is her masterpiece.

Marianne’s most recent album ‘Negative Capability’ was released in 2018.

