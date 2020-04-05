 Marianne Faithfull Tests Positive To COVID-19 - Noise11.com
Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros OGorman, Noise11, Photo

Marianne Faithfull photo by Ros O'Gorman

Marianne Faithfull Tests Positive To COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on April 5, 2020

in News

Marianne Faithfull has tested positive to the coronavirus COVID-19.

In her statement her management it was confirmed, “Marianne Faithfull’s manager
@ravard_francois has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London. She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

73-year old Faithfull started her career after meeting Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham at a party with The Stones. Her debut album ‘Marianne Faithfull’ featured her cover of the Rolling Stones ‘As Tears Go By’.

Marianne sang backing vocals on The Beatles ‘Yellow Submarine’. The Stones ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ is said to be about Marianne while she co-wrote ‘Sister Morphine’ on the Stones ‘Sticky Fingers’ album.

In 1979 Marianne released her powerful ‘Broken English’ record. It is her masterpiece.

Marianne’s most recent album ‘Negative Capability’ was released in 2018.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ellis Marsalis
Jazz Great Ellis Marsalis Dies Of COVID-19

Jazzman Ellis Marsalis, the father of Branford and Wynton Marsalis, has died from COVID-19. He was 85.

3 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl and Sam Smith To Join Elton John Coronavirus Benefit Gig

Dave Grohl, Sam Smith, and Camila Cabello have signed on to perform from their living rooms as part of Sir Elton John's star-studded coronavirus relief concert.

March 29, 2020
Leo Sayer. photo by Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Op-ed: Leo Sayer Dissects Bob Dylan’s Epic ‘Murder Most Foul’

Bob Dylan still has the ability and surprising agility to shoot the occasional missile deep into our hearts and minds. The title of his latest release ‘Murder Most Foul’ comes directly from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a fitting reference since Bob’s opus deals with the assassination of John F Kennedy, surely the last great leader of the U.S.A. - his death indeed a ‘Murder Most Foul’.

March 28, 2020
Bob Dylan Murder Most Foul
Bob Dylan Just Released An Epic 17 Minute Song ‘Murder Most Foul’

Bob Dylan has released a brand new song. It is the 17 minute epic ‘Murder Most Foul’.

March 27, 2020
Dhani Harrison
Watch Dhani Harrison Cover George Harrison Beatles’ Song The Inner Light

George Harrison’s son Dhani has announced a $500,000 donation to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, Save The Children and Doctors Without Borders and released his own version of his father’s ‘The Inner Light’.

March 27, 2020
Deep Purple
Deep Purple Go ‘Whoosh’

Deep Purple have a new album ‘Whoosh’ on the way, their third with producer Bob Ezrin.

March 24, 2020
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick Indicates She May Be Ready To Retire

Dionne Warwick, who has been in show-business for almost six decades and has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, has admitted she will only retire if her vocals and looks fade.

March 24, 2020